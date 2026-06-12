Chief minister Yogi Adityanath to launch Noida city bus service today

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate Noida city bus service from Lucknow on Friday. A dry run was conducted on Thursday on select routes across Noida and Greater Noida to identify road bottlenecks and familiarise drivers with the routes. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Noida has received 45 electric buses and a dry run was conducted on Thursday on select routes across Noida and Greater Noida to identify road bottlenecks and familiarise drivers with the routes, said officials.

Officials said 11 buses each will be allocated for Noida, Greater Noida and area under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) and 12 buses will remain in Lucknow for the event.Officials from the three authorities and Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will participate in the launch.

Manoj Kumar, regional manager UPSRTC Noida said, “The chief minister will inaugurate the city bus service on Friday around 10am, opening the facility to the public. Officials will attend the event online from their offices.”

The event will be held in Shilp Haat in Sector 33 Noida, Dadri bus depot in Greater Noida and Medical Devices park in YEIDA area.Ticket prices have been fixed at ₹10, ₹20 and ₹30, however, UPSRTC officials said there is a proposal to revise fares to ₹20, ₹30 and ₹50 after the service is launched.

UPSRTC will operate the buses and the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) will be provided by the Noida authority, said officials. Buses are currently stationed at Noida Sector 90 depot which has recently undergone painting and renovation.

Charging infrastructure has also been installed, with 30 charging points planned at the Noida depot. Officials said the fleet strength will increase to 110 from June 15, when flight operations begin from Noida International Airport.

The buses will be distributed among Noida, Greater Noida and Yedia in a 2:1:1 ratio. Each bus will be equipped with LED display board showing route information and depot details, said officials.

In Noida,initially buses will operate on four routes --- Botanical Garden to Greater Noida west, Noida International Airport, Surajpur Collectorate, and New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad. Officials said the fleet will be increased based on demand.

SP Singh, general manager, Noida authority, said, “The city bus service will strengthen the public transport system in Noida. These are electric buses with zero tailpipe emissions.”