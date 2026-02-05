City bus e-passes now available on Gurugaman app

Commuters using Gurugram City bus service can now get digital passes directly through the Gurugaman app, the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) officials said on Wednesday. Officials said that the passengers can now additionally benefit from a 10% discount on the fair amount by booking tickets online. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Earlier, passengers were required to visit the Sector 10 bus depot and apply for the city bus pass, said officials privy to matter.

“The latest update of the Gurugaman app will enable passengers to purchase passes directly by entering their identification details, along with selecting their age bracket. Until now, passengers could only purchase e-tickets,” a senior GMCBL official said, requesting anonymity.

“The charges of the pass will be decided by its duration of service. Passengers can buy online passes of either one, three or six months at a time,” the senior official added.

Other than buying passes, the Gurugaman app allows passengers to recharge them and decide their routes based on buses’ availability on those stretches. “The app was upgraded, keeping in mind the demand from the passengers. It already has features such as live bus schedules and tracking nearest bus shelters,” the senior official said.

Officials said that more app updates related to route optimisation and security of passengers are expected to be rolled out soon, with the expected arrival of 100 new e-buses in March this year.

“The e-pass system will reduce the commute burden on our pockets,” said Amit Kumar, a daily commuter from Dhundahera to Sector 10.

Another commuter, Saddam, added that they have to walk at least two kilometres to reach the bus stand opposite Conscient One mall in Sector 106, emphasising the last-mile missing links in New Gurugram sectors.