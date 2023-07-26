Two men kill teen student in Ghaziabad after he bumps into them in bylane

A class 12 student was allegedly beaten to death by two unidentified men after his shoulder brushed theirs while walking in a lane in Ghaziabad’s Lal Kuan after midnight on Monday, police officers associated with the case said on Tuesday. The police said they have access to CCTV footage in which two men and three (the deceased and two others) are seen, but no direct footage of the fight is available. (Representational Image)

According to the police, a first information report has been registered based on a complaint by the deceased man’s family against two unidentified men under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at Wave City police station.

The deceased was identified as Vinay Yadav, 19. His family said he was just metres away from home when the incident occurred around 1am on Tuesday.

According to his family, the two suspects punched and kicked Yadav while two relatives accompanying him tried to intervene but were no match.

Vinay died before reaching the hospital, according to his father Raju Yadav, who added that Vinay used to help him run one of the two eateries he owns near Lal Kuan.

“Vinay closed the restaurant around 1am Tuesday and was walking home with his brother Pushpendra, 25, and cousin, Bobby Singh, 40. Our house is only 100 metres away from the eatery. Vinay brushed up against the shoulder of the two men approaching from the opposite direction, and the two suspects immediately began beating him up...” said Raju.

“They punched and kicked him repeatedly before fleeing, leaving my son unconscious. Vinay was rushed to a hospital in Ghaziabad by the two accompanying him, but doctors declared him dead. Later, these two recounted the events to me,” Raju Yadav said, insisting that his son had not animosity toward anyone.

“He didn’t waste his time, and when he wasn’t studying, he’d help us,” he added.

The police said they have access to CCTV footage in which two men and three (Vinay and two others) are seen, but no direct footage of the fight is available.

“An autopsy was performed, and the results indicate that the cause of death is uncertain, and there are no visible physical injury marks. The report also makes no mention of any internal injuries. The viscera was preserved for further analysis. We prepared pictures of the two suspects obtained from the CCTV footage near the crime scene. When we apprehend them, they will reveal specifics about the incident,” said Shubham Patel, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON