Cleanliness drive at govt offices ahead of Ram Temple inauguration, R-Day

All government offices, educational department, hospitals, and various other departments across the Noida district are undergoing massive cleaning and sanitation exercise in view of upcoming ‘Ramotsav’ (Ram Temple’s inauguration ceremony) in Ayodhya on January 22, and 75th Republic Day, on January 26. According to district magistrate (Gautam Budh Nagar), Manish Kumar Verma, in view of the upcoming consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, and the Republic Day, all government departments have been directed to carry out cleaning exercise in their respective buildings and offices. (HT Photo)

In an advisory issued on Sunday, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has asked all the government bodies such as collectorate, vikas bhavan, revenue department, basic education department, among others, to ensure upkeep in their offices and surroundings for the upcoming special events. The exercise has to complete by January 21.

“Government educational institutions, medical facilities and other offices have also been instructed to ensure the surroundings are clean and filth-free,” he said, adding that the officials have to also ensure that the use of plastic is prohibited and places remain tidy.

The DM said the cleaning campaign has been launched across all government departments in Noida, Sadar, Dadri and Jewar and the campaign to ensure cleanliness will continue till January 21, 2024. Staff members have also been directed to maintain upkeep in general, to promote hygiene.

Earlier this month, on the directions from the state, had directed the authorities to take up massive cleaning works and decorations of the temples in Noida, in view of ‘Ramotsav’ (inauguration ceremony of Ram Temple.

All prominent temples across Noida have to be decked-up with lights, earthen lamps, and flowers, to mark the occasion.

Various NGOs, and BJP functionaries among others, have also joined the campaign.