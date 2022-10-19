‘Coexistence with strays costing life of residents’

A rise in dog-bite incidents has sparked an alarming situation in high-rises across Noida. The recent incident of the death of a child has shaken every family. Is this really coexistence – where the fear of strays forces people to not venture out, for fear of being bitten by stray dogs? Housing societies in Noida are governed by the Noida authority that has failed to even address the issue. Sterilisation to control the population of stray dogs alone does not seem to be resolving the issue. More dog shelters are needed. Eight Apartment Owners Associations (AOAs) from Sector 137 gave a written submission to the chief executive officer of the Noida authority to construct a dog shelter near the sector so that strays from these societies could be accommodated. But the Noida authority instead said they would only provide land and told these AOAs to pay for the shelters.

There is limited common area in most of the high-rises in Noida; as a result, the population density is high. This further endangers the lives of the residents, especially vulnerable groups such as small kids and elderly, when dog feeders insist that strays share this limited space with people.

We are a directly affected party and it is unfortunate that due to a mere 10 or 15 people, Noida is seeing deaths and fear. The authorities have failed to protect our life and liberty, a constitutional right. Removing stray dogs, protecting citizens from stray attacks in public places and controlling diseases is the statutory, civic duty of municipal authorities under the State Municipal Act. This cannot be put on hold and must be enforced.

There is an urgent need to ensure that stray dogs are not subjected to unnecessary cruelties; but at the same time it should also be ensured that they do not endanger human life. Sterilising dogs does not prevent them from biting. In fact, it is natural for fear and aggression to increase in these homeless animals left to fend for themselves on the streets. Chasing, biting, pack behaviour are also natural dog traits, which is why pet owners are not allowed to lead their dogs astray. The Animal Birth Control Rules – which talk about sterilisation and vaccination – focus only on sterilising street dogs and do not address the nuisance and danger caused by them.

Abhisht Kusum Gupta is a resident of Sector 137. Both his children have been bitten by stray dogs. He has filed a case, along with eight women from the eight residential societies of the sector, regarding clarity on animal feeding rules near residential areas.