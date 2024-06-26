Construction agency selected for Chilla elevated road in Noida, work to begin soon

The agency to construct 5.96km Chilla elevated road has been selected, said officials of the Noida authority on Tuesday, and added that the selected company will get three years to build the road and will be responsible for maintaining the structure for five years after construction. The 5.96km six-lane Chilla Elevated Road will connect Delhi’s Chilla Regulator place (above) near Mayur Vihar to the Mahamaya Flyover on the Noida Expressway

Authority officials said so far, only 13% of the structure has been completed.

The 5.96km six-lane Chilla Elevated Road will connect Delhi’s Chilla Regulator place near Mayur Vihar to the Mahamaya Flyover on the Noida Expressway. Currently, Delhi’s Mayur Vihar is connected to Noida through Delhi-Noida Link road.

Once complete, the Chilla elevated road will offer a seamless ride to the thousands of commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida as commuters currently face inconvenience in travelling via Delhi-Noida link road that remains congested for most of the day, particularly during morning and evening peak hours, said officials.

Authority officials said MG Contractors became the successful bidder as it placed the lowest bid at 7% below the bid cost of ₹680 crore.

“MG Contractors placed a ₹625 crore bid becoming the successful contractor who will now take up the project and complete it as per the terms and conditions of the contract. SP Singla placed a ₹630 crore bid, and came second after MG Contractor. The Noida authority will approve the project cost before we issue the final letter to the contractor as per the process,” said Sandeep Gupta, joint managing director, Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Limited (UPSBCL),the agency that had been roped in by the Noida authority to build the elevated road.

The elevated road project is jointly funded by the Noida authority and the public works department (PWD).

The construction of the road began in January 2019 and was initially scheduled for completion by July 2022. Since then, the construction cost has increased to over ₹900 crore due to the rise in the price of construction material, officials said.

In April 2023, officials said a new arrangement was taken up where UPSBCL was tasked with hiring a contractor to finish the remaining work, marking a fresh start for this long-delayed project.

Earlier in 2024, the first round of tendering process was cancelled as bids placed by the contractors exceeded the tender specifications.

UPSBCL then floated a second tender in March 2024.

“Five companies submitted bids in this round and the financial bids were opened in June due to the implementation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections. A week ago, the bids were scrutinised and the successful bidder was selected. The Noida authority will complete the formalities related with the tender soon,” Vijay Rawal, deputy general manager, Noida authority.

Officials hope that the work on this crucial link will start now without further delay as the contractor has been selected.