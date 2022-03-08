Cop held for beating dog to death in Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested a Delhi Police constable on Monday for allegedly beating a community dog to death with a stick. Police said the man claimed the dog had bitten his child.

The police identified the man as Vinod Kumar (33), a resident of Sector 44, who works with Delhi Police’s security cell.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, said they registered a case against the man under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and Section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The police on Monday arrested the suspect in connection with this case. During interrogation, he said he got angry after the dog bit his child on Sunday. He attacked the dog with a stick and killed him,” he said.

The incident came to light on Sunday after a resident of Sector 44’s Sunlight Residency society lodged a complaint at the Sector 39 police station against Vinod Kumar. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the woman (30) said that on Sunday evening, she heard the sound of an animal in distress in the society. When she reached the spot, she saw the man had beaten one of the area’s community dogs to death.

“By the time I reached the spot, the man had already beaten the dog to death. He also disposed of the body promptly after the incident. When I confronted him, he started arguing with me,” said the complainant, adding that the dog was sterilised.

According to animal welfare experts, if a dog is sterilised, it is less likely to be aggressive and will not be able to reproduce.

A video purportedly showing the suspect arguing with local residents after the incident took place was circulated on Twitter.

HT could not independently verify the video.

Kaveri Rana Bhardwaj, the founder of Smart Sanctuary, a collective that works for the welfare of stray animals in Gautam Budh Nagar, raised the matter on social media.

“I received a call from the complainant around 9pm on Sunday. I asked her to file a complaint at the Sector 39 police station and tweeted about the matter to draw the attention of the police,” said Bhardwaj.

The ADCP said that the suspect will be produced in court.

Delhi Police officials did not respond to requests seeking a comment.