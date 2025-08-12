Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Cop helping injured on Delhi-Meerut Expressway killed after hit by truck

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 05:02 am IST

The police vehicle had gone to attend to and help two injured passengers of a Thar which had hit the central verge

Ghaziabad:

The accident took place near the Amrala underpass area on the Ghaziabad-Meerut carriageway of the DME near Bhojpur. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
A late-night rescue turned tragic on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway when a 32-year-old Ghaziabad police head constable was killed after a police response vehicle (PRV) was rear-ended by a truck, officers said Monday.

The PRV had gone to attend to and help two injured passengers of a Thar which had hit the central verge.

Officers said head constable Anuj Chaudhary, and constable Pankaj Singh, 28, were on-duty on the PRV when they received a call at 12.12am that a Thar SUV, headed to Meerut, had hit the central verge of the expressway, and its passengers required help.

The accident took place near the Amrala underpass area on the Ghaziabad-Meerut carriageway of the DME near Bhojpur, they added.

“Both the constables visited the spot to help the SUV driver who had suffered minor injuries. Upon reaching the site, they parked the PRV roadside and decided to take the SUV passengers to a healthcare facility. In between, the SUV driver asked the policemen to lock his Thar. So, Singh went to lock the SUV, and Chaudhary decided to provide them first aid through a medical-kit placed in the PRV. So, he went to fetch the medical-kit,” said assistant commissioner of police (Modinagar circle) Amit Saxena.

Officers said just at the time of trying to lock the SUV, a speeding truck coming from Ghaziabad rammed into the police vehicle from behind, where Chaudhary was standing.

“Chaudhary suffered severe injuries due to the hit. Passengers of the Thar SUV also suffered injuries, including one who suffered a hand fracture. Police were called, and the injured were rushed to a hospital. There, Chaudhary succumbed to injuries. The PRV also suffered major damage,” the ACP added.

Police have detained the truck driver, Rishikesh Kumar, 35, and also seized the truck bearing the registration number of Rajasthan.

Officers said that an FIR will soon be registered against the truck driver at Bhojpur police station.

