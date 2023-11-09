close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / Cop injured as speeding bus hits his motorbike in Greater Noida

Cop injured as speeding bus hits his motorbike in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 10, 2023 05:36 AM IST

A video of the incident was also circulated on social media, in which passersby could be purportedly seen helping the injured policeman

A 50-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police sustained injuries after a speeding bus hit his motorcycle from behind in the Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Wednesday night, said police.

In the second similar incident, a 23-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after a speeding car hit her while she was waiting for public transport on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday. (Representational image)
In the second similar incident, a 23-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after a speeding car hit her while she was waiting for public transport on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday. (Representational image)

A video of the incident was also circulated on social media, in which passersby could be purportedly seen helping the injured policeman.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Surajpur, station house officer, Avadesh Pratap said, “Satyendra Gautam, a resident of Alpha-2 in Greater Noida, is posted as an assistant sub-inspector in the Police Lines, Gautam Budh Nagar.”

“On Wednesday around 7.30pm, when he was returning home from work, when a speeding bus, attached to a private company, hit his motorcycle from behind.” said Pratap, adding that Gautam sustained injuries to his right leg.

The SHO said, “As soon as police were informed, a team of Surajpur police reached the spot and rushed the ASI to a nearby hospital, from where he was discharged after preliminary medical treatment.”

In the second similar incident, a 23-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after a speeding car hit her while she was waiting for public transport on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday.

Sector 39, station house officer, Jitendra Kumar said, “Complainant Ankit Sharma, a resident of Gamma-1 in Greater Noida, said on Tuesday around 3.40pm, his wife Arti Sharma, who works with a private firm, was waiting for public transport near Hazipur underpass in Sector 98, when a speeding car headed towards Greater Noida hit her.”

Kumar said, “The woman sustained multiple injuries and the errant car driver was nabbed by passersby. A case under section 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC was registered against the car driver on Wednesday and further investigations is underway.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out