Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Court denies bail to brother-in-law in Nikki Bhati murder case

ByArun Singh, Greater Noida
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 06:39 am IST

Counsel Manoj Bhati said the first bail plea was moved for Rohit and argued that he was not at home when Nikki sustained the burns on August 21.

A city court on Friday rejected the first bail plea of 28-year-old Rohit Bhati, an accused in the Nikki Bhati murder case, citing insufficient grounds.

Sessions judge observed that the allegations against the suspect are serious and that, at this stage, Rohit’s involvement cannot be ruled out
Sessions judge observed that the allegations against the suspect are serious and that, at this stage, Rohit’s involvement cannot be ruled out

The case pertains to the death of Nikki, who was rushed to a private hospital in Greater Noida with severe burn injuries on August 21. She was referred to a hospital in Delhi, where she was declared brought dead. Following the incident, Nikki’s family levelled a series of allegations against her husband’s family, including demands for dowry, mental harassment, objections to her use of social media, and assault.

On November 22, police arrested Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati — whom she married in 2016 — along with his brother Rohit, father Satveer, and mother Daya on charges of murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal conspiracy. Police later filed a 173-page chargesheet on November 20, naming the four as accused.

Counsel Manoj Bhati said the first bail plea was moved for Rohit and argued that he was not at home when Nikki sustained the burns on August 21.

“Rohit worked as a driver at the Sirsa toll plaza. On the day of the incident, he was at his workplace and had gone to Omicron 1 in Greater Noida with the plaza’s manager, Alok Kumar. While taking his manager to Omicron 3, he received a phone call at 5.50pm from Vipin informing him that Nikki had sustained burns.

“He immediately informed his manager. In a second call, his family told him they were rushing Nikki to Fortis Hospital. Rohit went directly to the hospital, where he helped place her on a stretcher. The incident was recorded by CCTV cameras, and hospital staff also stated this during the police investigation,” the bail rejection order said, quoting Rohit’s version.

The counsel further argued that Rohit’s mobile location was not at the spot at the time of the incident, which the police investigation had also noted. “Rohit’s involvement is falsely alleged,” he said.

Udham Khedi, appearing for the prosecution, said: “The distance between Nikki’s home and Sirsa is barely 300 metres and takes about two minutes to cover. Eight minutes after the incident, Vipin called his brother, as shown in the call detail records. He (Rohit) left home to establish that he was elsewhere.”

Considering the facts, sessions judge Atul Shrivastava observed that the allegations against the suspect are serious and that, at this stage, Rohit’s involvement cannot be ruled out. “I am of the opinion that there are not sufficient grounds to grant bail to the accused,” he said, while rejecting the bail application.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Court denies bail to brother-in-law in Nikki Bhati murder case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A city court denied bail to Rohit Bhati, accused in the Nikki Bhati murder case, citing serious allegations and insufficient grounds. Nikki, who suffered severe burns on August 21, died after being transferred to a Delhi hospital. Her family accused her in-laws of dowry demands and harassment, leading to the arrest of multiple family members.