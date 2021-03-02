Covid-19: Ghaziabad achieves 100% target on soft launch of vaccination for senior citizens

Ghaziabad: During the soft launch of the vaccination drive against Covid-19 for the third category of beneficiaries on Monday, the Ghaziabad district achieved 100% of its target. District health department officials said that over 60% beneficiaries were walk-ins while the rest had registered themselves earlier on the Co-WIN website.

Officials said that of the overall target of 300, 135 were administered their first shot at the Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital, while 78 and 87 beneficiaries were vaccinated at the District Women’s Hospital (DWH) and Yashoda Hospital at Kaushambi, respectively.

“Overall, the three hospitals combined vaccinated a total of 300 beneficiaries and nearly 60-62% of these were walk-ins. Some beneficiaries said they were not comfortable using the portal, which is why they simply came by and got themselves registered at the session centre itself,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

He said that all three hospitals had been given a target of 100 beneficiaries each. The DWH and Yashoda hospitals were given doses of Covishield while the Sanjay Nagar District Hospital was given stock of Covaxin, as per government directions, he added.

While Yashoda Hospital offered the vaccine at a payment of ₹250, the two government hospitals provided the jab free-of-cost, as per government directions.

“We will have a video-conference with state health officials on Tuesday when further course of action for the category three of vaccination will be decided on a large scale,” Dr Gupta added.

The beneficiaries under category three consist of citizens who are aged or will attain the age of 60 years or more as on January 1, 2022. The other group consists of citizens who are aged or will attain the age of 45 to 59 years as on January 1, 2022 and have any specific co-morbidities.

“I chose to walk-in and took the vaccine. I faced no issues after. During the earlier phases of vaccination held for healthcare workers, I had sent all details but my name did not figure in the list. So I waited and walked-in at Sanjay Nagar Hospital on Monday as a beneficiary under category 3,” said Dr Satya Prakash, a resident of Kavi Nagar, aged 92 years.

He said his wife, aged 90 years, passed away due to Covid-19 on November 25 last year.

“We vaccinated 87 beneficiaries and there was an issue with the self-registration module on the portal when entries were held up for about an hour. Of those who came, about 50 had registered themselves prior to coming. To reduce wastage, we ensured that a vial of vaccine will be opened only when 10 beneficiaries are present at a site. So, we had no wastage Monday,” said a spokesperson from the Yashoda Hospital at Kaushambi.

Dr Sangita Goel, the chief medical superintendent of DWH, said all recipients were walk-ins.

“They came and completed the on-spot registration. About 50 beneficiaries at our hospital were senior citizens,” she added.

Dr Sanjay Teotia, the chief medical superintendent of the government hospital at Sanjay Nagar said that the hospital surpassed the target of 100 beneficiaries.

“We had an additional stock of vaccines (150 doses) so we vaccinated people who walked-in instead of asking them to return. The response was encouraging and only 10-11 beneficiaries were those who had pre-registered while the rest had walked-in. We used the Covaxin vaccine,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first vaccine dose at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. He shared his picture on social media.

Senior citizens like Dr OP Agarwal, aged 76, who came with his wife as a walk-in entry, said they were motivated by the PM.

“It was very encouraging and I along with my wife came even though we had not done pre-registration. People should not worry and must come forward to get vaccinated,” he added.

Regarding the Cowin 2.0 app, the ministry of health and family welfare on Monday had clarified that, “Registration and booking for appointment for Covid-19 vaccination is to be done through the CoWIN portal: http://cowin.gov.in. There is no Co-WIN app for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only.”