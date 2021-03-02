Covid-19: Inaugural session of phase-3 vaccination drive records over 98% turnout in Noida

NOIDA: Vaccination for senior citizens on Monday saw an overwhelming response in Gautam Budh Nagar with the district recording a turnout of about 98%.

District vaccination officer Dr Neeraj Tyagi said that on Monday, a soft launch for the third round was held in one private hospital (SJM super specialty hospital in Chhijarsi), and two government hospitals (district hospital in Sector 30 and the Government institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida). As many as 319 out of a total of 325 beneficiaries took their first shot at three hospitals in the district on Monday.

“While both – SJM Hospital and the district hospital – were sent 100 doses each, GIMS was sent 125 doses. The turnout at SJM hospital was 100% while it was 99% at the district hospital. At GIMS, as many as 120 out of the 125 enlisted senior citizens were inoculated Monday,” he said.

Police personnel deployed at the district hospital said they had a tough time lining up the senior citizens and setting up chairs for the six-feet apart, as per social distancing protocols. “Though it is hard to make senior citizens stick to norms, I am really enjoying my duty,” said Rajesh Kumar, a constable posted there.

Most of the senior citizens did not appear too worried about the possible after-effects of the jab. “The moment I came to know that I am getting the Covishield, I started feeling at ease. I’ve taken the jab and I am absolutely fine,” said Sushila Singh, who took the shot along with her husband at SJM Hospital.

Although the soft launch began on a slow note, due to technical issues, the overall coverage accelerated by the end of day. Officials said the on-spot registration began at 9am, but the dissemination could begin only after two hours, due to a glitch. “We need to fill all details about allotment before administering the doses. The updated Co-WIN application was new for us, so completing this process took a longer time,” said a health official at GIMS, asking not to be identified.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Budh Nagar district admin has prepared a list of 424,555 beneficiaries, aged 60 years and above, through the electoral roll, for the third phase of the vaccination drive. Besides, people above 45 years of age with co-morbidities will also be covered in the third phase, but they need to self-register on the updated version of the Co-WIN 2.0 app.

Chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that as many as 220 vaccination booths in 26 hospitals, including private facilities, have been identified for the third phase. “The full session of vaccination for phase 3 is likely to begin March 4 in the district. We are waiting for detailed guidelines from the state government. To maximise coverage, the health department has prepared a list of beneficiaries for the third phase with the help of the latest electoral roll,” he said.