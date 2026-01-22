Curbs on photography, filming of Hindon civil terminal

Ghaziabad: The airport authorities at the Hindon civil terminal located in Sikandarpur, adjacent to the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Hindon, have put up curbs on taking pictures or making videos of the terminal and other restricted areas connected with the Hindon airbase, officials said on Wednesday. Officials of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said that Hindon is a major airbase for the IAF, and its officials came across some stray incidents of passengers taking pictures in the past. (HT Archive)

The restrictions have come into place considering it is the IAF base, said officials, adding that if anyone is found violating the restrictions, the equipment will be seized.

Notably, the civil terminal has a separate building for the entry/exit of passengers, but the flights make use of the runway and parking bays of the IAF base at Hindon.

“Since the airbase is a military installation and sensitive area, the AAI has sensitised the airlines, ground handling people to seriously monitor incidents of anyone taking pictures or making videos in the area,” said Chilka Mahesh, the airport director.

“Further, we have also displayed instructions at prominent places in the terminal building and ensured compliance with frequent announcements during boarding. We have increased the frequency of announcements and displays and are also asking the airlines during meetings to look into the matter,” he added.

Officials said it is a sensitive airport and no photography or videography of the areas is allowed.

At present, the civil airport is handling 11 incoming and as many outgoing flights as per the winter schedule and also handling a daily footfall of about 3,500-4,000 passengers, said officials.