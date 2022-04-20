Daily Covid cases cross 100-mark in Gautam Budh Nagar for the first time in 3 months
Gautam Budh Nagar reported 107 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the active case count to 411. This is the first time since the beginning of the third wave in January that daily cases have crossed the 100-mark.
On January 2, Gautam Budh Nagar had reported 117 new cases as the active case tally in the district rose to 335, sounding alarm bells for the third wave in the region. Officials, however, are still insistent that despite the rise in cases over the past 10 days, there is no “wave” yet.
Meanwhile, according to data from the health department, the 107 cases reported in the district on Tuesday included 33 children. Of the 65 new cases reported on Monday, 19 were children. So far, 550 cases have been reported in April, of which 143 are children. Of all the people who tested positive in April, 25% were children. Since cases started rising in April, children comprise about 25-35% of the daily case load, shows the data.
To be sure, the third wave of the pandemic infected a lesser number of children than anticipated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,560 people under the age of 20 years have been infected in the district, while the total number of cases so far is 99,043. The overall positivity rate in children so far is much lower--less than 10%.
Tis is why though infection among children is on the rise, doctors say that parents need not panic and should follow basic protocols. “It is important to observe symptoms and not send children to school if they have cough, cold, fever and similar symptoms. Parents should offer them ample fluids and get them tested. Most children have displayed only minor symptoms so far that are easily managed at home. There is no need to panic as children can recover easily,” said Brigadier Dr Rakesh Gupta (retired), director, Government Institute of Medical Sciences.
He added that several children are falling sick due to the heatwave and sudden exposure to hot or cold temperatures, which lowers immunity and leads to cough and cold-like symptoms.
Doctors add that most children don’t even need to visit a doctor and are recovering in three to five days. “We are seeing a couple of cases daily, but most children are getting better in about three days. Many children who have similar symptoms have not even got tested. Some parents are also panicking if there is a viral infection or heatstroke. It is important to stay calm and follow guidelines,” said Dr Ashutosh Sinha, additional director, paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Noida.
Doctors add that it is important to increase vaccination among children and introduce vaccines to younger age groups too.
“So far schools were shut and children remained isolated and protected at home. Now that their interaction has increased, we need to focus on increasing immunisation. Vaccines for younger children should also be introduced as soon as possible. Immunising the entire population is the only way that everyone can be protected,” said Dr DK Gupta, chairman, Felix Hospital.
Meanwhile, residents have written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to consider restarting online classes for children under the age of 12 years who cannot be vaccinated now.
“The District Development Resident Welfare Association (DDRWA), Gautam Budh Nagar, requests you to close classroom sessions for children below 12 years of age who have not been vaccinated and don’t understand much about Covid-appropriate behaviour either. The parents of most of these children are not sending them to school and since most of the schools have stopped online classes too, their studies are suffering,” said the letter.
NP Singh, president, DDRWA, said, “Schools should at least provide parents who are not comfortable sending their children to school with the option of online classes . With just 20 days left for summer vacations, the school can start offline classes again when they reopen.”
-
Akhilesh assures justice to Rae Bareli Dalit boy forced to lick feet of a man
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday assured justice to the Dalit boy of Rae Bareli who was allegedly beaten up after abduction by some people and released only after he licked the feet of one of the accused. The boy and his family had come to the SP office in Lucknow on Tuesday. A Rae Bareli SP MLA, Manoj Pandey too came with the family.
-
32 public gardens in Pune named after corporators’ kin
Among the gardens that are not named after national figures are Damodar Wagaskar Garden at Koregaon Park, Yashwantrao Tingre garden at Dhanori, Damodar Galande Patil garden at Kalyani nagar, Marutrao Gaikwad garden at Aundh, Prakash Bahirat garden at Gokhale nagar, and Gangubai Dhumal garden at Warje. Citizens have been demanding that public spaces constructed out of citizens' money must not be named after private personalities or family members connected to elected corporators.
-
Nobody stopped coming to my class after riots: Muslim teacher in Jahangirpuri
For residents of violence-hit Jahangirpuri, street number 500 in G block is a symbol of hope as children of the Hindu-dominated neighbourhood flock to the only Muslim house here for tuition classes. Zeenat Khan, the 33-year-old tuition teacher who takes classes at her mother's home, says none of her students stopped coming to her despite clashes between the two communities on Saturday evening. She resumed the tuition classes six months ago.
-
Blast at illegal firecracker unit in Nuh injures four people, owner on the run
At least four people were grievously injured after a fire broke out at an illegal firecrackers unit, leading to a massive explosion in Shah Chaukha village in Pinangwan in Nuh on late Monday evening, said police on Tuesday. According to villagers, around 10 people were present inside the makeshift unit at the time of the blast.
-
Wearing masks, following Covid appropriate behaviour must in schools, offices
The district health department on Tuesday issued advisories for schools and offices in the district laying emphasis on wearing masks mandatorily and following social distancing guidelines amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram. On Tuesday, Gurugram reported 196 fresh cases of Covid-19, along with 109 recoveries. The district now has 868 active cases with a positivity rate of 6.34%. Gurugram has reported over 1,600 cases so far in April.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics