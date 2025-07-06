An FIR has been registered by Sector 39 police against the driver of a BMW for performing a dangerous stunt on a busy Noida road. The incident took place around 2.45pm on July 3, near Sector 44 and was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the road, said police. Dangerous BMW stunt on Noida road caught on CCTV, case registered

In the now-viral video, a green BMW first stops slowly. A man sitting in the passenger seat steps out and begins recording the stunt on a mobile phone. Moments later, the driver spins the vehicle repeatedly in place at high speed, halting traffic on both sides for nearly 20 seconds. The act not only disrupted traffic but also posed a serious threat to the safety of the public and the occupants of the car, said police. The stunt appears to have been performed for a social media reel.

Taking immediate note of the video, the Noida traffic police initiated an investigation and traced the vehicle using its registration details.

“On July 4, a video went viral showing a BMW performing stunts on Sector 44 road. The vehicle had a temporary registration plate. An FIR has been registered by Sector 39 police station against the vehicle involved. Further legal action is underway”, said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) (DCP), Lakhan Singh Yadav on Saturday.

According to Noida traffic police, no formal complaint has been lodged by the public so far, but officials confirmed that such stunt driving is a serious offence under traffic and criminal laws. Police have assured that the guilty will be identified and penalised.

Earlier this week, two vehicle owners in Greater Noida were fined ₹1.23 lakh after a video of stunts being performed in their moving cars in Knowledge Park area surfaced on social media. Subsequently, three people were arrested and three cars that were allegedly part of the incident, were confiscated.

In June, traffic police had fined a man ₹53,500 for violating norms after a video surfaced of him and a woman performing a dangerous stunt on the Noida Expressway. In the five-second clip which was widely circulated on social media, the duo were spotted riding without helmets, with the woman seated reverse on the fuel tank facing the man, while holding a helmet behind the driver’s back.