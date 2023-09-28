Day after inauguration of new hotel, owner and staffers attacked by 10 men in Greater Noida west

A hotel owner and three of his employees were allegedly attacked and injured by ten individuals wielding rods and sticks in Greater Noida West on Wednesday night, police said. A screengrab of the CCTV footage which captured the incident.

They added that according to the complainant, the incident took place just one day after the hotel’s inauguration.

Hemwant Chauhan (35), the hotel owner, said that the incident took place at 9:50 pm on Wednesday night.

“I operate Hotel Hibiscus located in the Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida West, which had been inaugurated the previous day by several VIPs, including state and cabinet ministers, along with the local MLA. However, a day after inauguration my car was intentionally struck by another vehicle in the plaza’s parking area on Wednesday evening.” Chauhan said, a resident of Greater Noida originally from Aligarh.

Chauhan’s personal assistant and hotel manager who saw his car getting hit, reprimanded the people sitting inside the car, he said.

“When my two employees advised the people in the car to drive cautiously, the four men inside the vehicle responded with verbal abuse,” said Chauhan. “The hotel’s general manager observed this altercation and alerted me over the phone. I immediately went to the scene to defuse the situation. I hurried downstairs to the parking area.”

He added, “Upon reaching the spot, the occupants of the car called were joined by six more men on three motorcycles, who arrived wielding sticks and rods. Their intent appeared to be causing harm to my employees. In fear for their lives, my employees fled to the hotel’s basement. When I attempted to intervene, they assaulted me, attempting to steal my gold chain.”

The complainant added that during the assault, the attackers continued to threaten him.

“They threatened to harm both me and my employees, asserting their local status and declaring their opposition to our business. As my employees were in hiding, I dialled the police helpline number, prompting the attackers to flee the scene,” Chauhan said.

Following the incident, Chauhan filed a complaint at the Bisrakh police station, after which an FIR against ten unidentified men was registered.

“On the basis of the complaint, 10 unidentified people have been booked under charges of attempt to murder, rash driving, rioting with arms, assault, criminal intimidation and house trespass. The vehicle registration number of the alleged attackers has been noted, and the vehicle owner is being tracked. The suspects will be nabbed soon,” said Anil Rajpoot, station house officer of Bisrakh police station.

Meanwhile, Chauhan said that he is deeply concerned for his injured staff members and himself. He said, “My employees sustained injuries to their heads and back from the rod and stick attacks, while the assailants physically assaulted me. We are deeply traumatized by this incident and fear for our safety, our property, and our business. We sincerely hope that the suspects are arrested.”

