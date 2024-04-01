Delhi-Meerut Expressway car crash: Truck driver arrested

A day after two children aged 12 and 13 and a 24-year-old man were killed after their car rammed a stationary truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) in Ghaziabad on Saturday, police arrested the 32-year-old driver of the dumper truck, officers aware of the matter said. An FIR was registered under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by rash and negligent acts), and 304A (causing death by negligence) against the truck driver. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The suspect, identified as Mohammad Saddam, of Hapur district, had parked his truck on one side of the carriageway near Crossings Republik after it ran out of fuel. Thirty seconds later at 6.23am, an Ertiga car with 11 children on board rammed into it at high speed, killing its driver, Anas Ali, and two children, Unesh Khan, 12 and Mohammed Azam, 13, and injuring nine others.

“Two children are still under treatment in Delhi while one is admitted in a private hospital in Ghaziabad,” said Ravi Kumar Baliyan, station house officer of Crossings Republik police station.

The children were going from Amroha district to Jamia Nagar in Delhi to take an entrance exam on Saturday morning. Saddam fled the scene after the accident, and the police seized the dumper. The Ertiga was damaged beyond repair.

“Saddam told us that his dumper had run out of fuel and it was not operating smoothly, as a result of which he decided to park the vehicle on one side of the expressway,” SHO Baliyan said.

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that the Ertiga was spotted in their CCTV directly crashing into the stationary dumper, whose headlights lights were on.

The police on Saturday registered a first information report under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by rash and negligent acts), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Saddam.

“We are keeping track of the children under treatment. There have been no further casualties so far. The dumper driver was arrested and investigation is on,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (rural).