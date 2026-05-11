The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced it has partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to launch a co-branded RuPay ‘On-The-Go’ Cards, which is enabled with the National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) network. These cards will enable seamless, interoperable payments across metro systems, buses and other transit networks nationwide, officials said. Delhi Metro launches new NCMC card with Airtel

This announcement was made in a ceremony at the Delhi Metro headquarters attended by DMRC MD, Vikas Kumar, MD & CEO of Airtel Payments Bank Mr. Anubrata Biswas, and other senior officials from both the organisations.

The co-branded cards -- both debit cards and PPI–MTS (Prepaid Payment Instrument for Mass Transit Systems) Cards -- will allow commuters to pay for metro travel across multiple cities and transit systems using a single open-loop card, the DMRC said.

This acts as a further push from the DMRC towards NCMC cards, over its existing, One Metro cards.

“This represents a significant upgrade from existing DMRC-issued cards, which are limited to the Delhi Metro network. The initiative is aligned with the Government of India’s ‘One Nation, One Card’ vision, aimed at simplifying and unifying transit payments across the country,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications at DMRC.

Dayal said the cards will be available at all DMRC stations in next 10 days, ensuring easy accessibility for commuters.

“In addition, users can recharge their cards digitally at any time through the DMRC app or the Airtel app, significantly reducing the need to queue at stations for top-ups,” he added, clarifying existing issued cards will continue to function as usual.

“DMRC will continue to further promote the sale of NCMC cards going forward.” he added.