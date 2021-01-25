Development authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar lead industrial growth in UP, says CM

NOIDA: The three industrial development authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar district -- Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway -- has led the industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

The chief minister gave the statement during his virtual speech at an event at Noida Haat in Sector 33A, which was organised to celebrate the state’s 71st foundation day.

This is for the first time that a chief minister decided to celebrate foundation day of the state in Noida, apart from the state capital Lucknow. All top officials of Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway authorities were present at the event. Besides the CM, industry minister Satish Mahana and health minister Jai Pratap Singh also joined the event virtually from Lucknow.

The CM said that under his regime the industrial development is put on fast-track to create thousands of job opportunities in the state. “I wanted to visit Noida today but due to bad weather, I could not come and had to connect with you virtually. I congratulate you all on UP foundation day. I congratulate the entire staff of Noida for expediting the infrastructure projects,” said Adityanath.

“You may have seen the changing face of the district. Noida alone has inaugurated multiple projects having a budget of thousands of crores of rupees. Similarly, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities are witnessing unprecedented industrial growth and investment in the past three years,” said the CM.

Officials said that Noida is hardly left with undeveloped land to be allotted for industries. But Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida authorities are leading the industrial growth story in the state, they said. Between April, 2017 and December 31, 2020, Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway have received investments of ₹10,000 crore, ₹25,059 crore, and ₹14,803 crore, respectively, the officials said.

“We have expedited work on all industrial and infrastructure projects to boost growth and create jobs. We are set to come up with an industrial scheme that will help bring in more investments,” said Ritu Maheswahri, chief executive officer (CEO) of Noida authority.

Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yamuna Expressway authority, said, “Since the Jewar airport project has picked up pace, we are flooded with investment offers. We have tailor-made offers for the investors. As a result, Yamuna Expressway has become a favourite area for the international and domestic investors.”

The chief minister said that since GB Nagar is the “economic capital of the state”, his government is taking adequate measures to provide comfort to the investors, citizens and other stakeholders.

“We have fulfilled the demand for the police commissionerate system in GB Nagar. Safe city schemes with four new police stations were inaugurated today. We have restored trust in the minds of citizens and I congratulate all police staff for this,” said the CM.

The CM also started ‘one district one product’ (ODOP) exhibition at Noida Haat. He said that the ODOP scheme that promotes one product in each of 75 districts has contributed tremendously to create opportunities in terms of jobs for 40 lakh migrant labourers, who returned homes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With central and state schemes, we are creating jobs for the needy to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Adityanath.