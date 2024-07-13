District welfare officer revamps scholarship timetable amid result delays; OBC students urged to act

In a bid to address delays in disbursing scholarship money to students during the 2023-24 academic session owing to results being announced late by the exam regulatory authority and also due to transaction failures from public financial management system (PFMS), district backward classes welfare officer Lavesh Kumar Sisodia on Friday announced a revised timetable for the payment of post-matric scholarships and fee reimbursements to students belonging to other backward classes (OBC). The district welfare officer said all educational institutions are mandated to notify OBC students who missed out on the scholarship or fee reimbursement benefits in 2023-24 about this revised timetables, which will further ensure that students from classes 11-12 can benefit from the scheme. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Sisodia emphasized the importance of compliance with the newly issued timetable by educational institutions in the district, outlining that all procedural steps—from correcting student applications to the distribution of funds—must strictly adhere to the prescribed rules.

“The result of the previous year has to be corrected in the application made by students from July 15- 24, 2024, and submitted online. From July 16-30, 2024, students will have time to correct the application and submit it to the institution. The institution has to match the application forms of students with records and strike off names of all ineligible students and forward forms of all eligible students,” Sisodia said.

This revised schedule aims to expedite the correction and submission process of students, and ensures timely distribution of financial aid. Institutions have been directed to follow the updated procedures and assist students in meeting new deadlines.

Additionally, the district welfare officer said all educational institutions are mandated to notify OBC students who missed out on the scholarship or fee reimbursement benefits in the financial year 2023-24 about this revised timetables, which will further ensure that students from classes 11-12 can benefit from the scheme.

Lakhs of students are still waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release information regarding the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 results. The agency is yet to release the final answer key for CUET UG 2024. Based on the final answer key, NTA will prepare and announce the CUET UG 2024 results.

For UG Paramedical admission 2024, universities consider Class 12 scores as well as CUET, JKCET, NEET, etc. scores. On the other hand, for PG Paramedical admission 2024, universities consider only entrance exam scores such as NEET PG, CUET PG, INI CET, etc