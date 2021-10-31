DMRC report suggests 7 Metro stations on route linking Greater Noida with Jewar airport

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has in its ‘inception report’ suggested seven stations on a new Metro corridor that will connect Pari Chowk at Greater Noida with the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The DMRC has suggested ‘fewer’ stations so that the travel time can be reduced between the two destinations, said officials.

The DMRC has also suggested that the airport at Jewar be connected with Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport via New Delhi Metro station instead of Delhi’s Shivaji Stadium, said officials.

On September 3 this year, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) signed a memorandum of understanding with the DMRC, asking the latter to prepare a feasibility report of a Metro corridor that will provide direct connectivity between Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, and another corridor connecting Greater Noida to Jewar, said officials aware of the matter.

“In its inception report, the DMRC has suggested that there will be only seven Metro stations between Jewar and Greater Noida so that the travel time is less. The DMRC informed us the lines on which they are chalking out the detailed project report that will be completed and submitted in the next three months,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of YEIDA.

According to the inception report, the first Metro station in the corridor linking Greater Noida with Jewar will be Pari Chowk, followed by Sector Tech Zone, Sector 22-D, Sector 18, Sector 20, Sector 28, the last station being the Noida airport at Jewar. The corridor will be 35.6km long and will run parallel to the Yamuna expressway. According to initial estimates, at least 17,000 passengers can use the Metro facility if the corridor comes up by 2024, around the same time when the Noida airport is also expected to begin operations.

The Yeida has given its green signal to the DMRC for changing the alignment of the Metro corridor that will connect Greater Noida with Delhi airport.

“In its previous plan, the DMRC suggested that Jewar airport can be connected to IGI airport via Greater Noida and Shivaji Stadium. But now, they want to connect it via New Delhi Metro station and we have approved this plan,” said Singh.

“The new Metro corridor from Pari Chowk towards Yamuna bank will be at an elevation and run parallel to the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. The DMRC has suggested an underground corridor for connecting Yamuna Bank to New Delhi Metro station but nothing is final as of now. The New Delhi Metro station is connected with the Express Line that goes till the IGI airport. We will work further on this project only once the feasibility report is submitted,” said Singh.

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited--a special purpose vehicle set up to undertake the Noida International Airport at Jewar--has already started work on the boundary wall and levelling work at the airport that is expected to be ready by 2024. Yeida officials said they are trying to ensure if the Metro link and the Jewar airport can be readied at the same time. They said the financial modalities will be finalised once the project report is ready.

The estimated cost of the Noida International Airport is said to be around ₹20,000 crore.