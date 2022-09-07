Doctor booked for alleged medical negligence after minor’s death in GB Nagar
Officials said that the body was sent for an autopsy. “However, the exact cause of death couldn’t be ascertained by the autopsy and viscera has been preserved,” said the SHO
The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday booked a 40-year-old doctor for allegedly causing a 15-year-old boy’s death due to negligence, but added the exact cause of death has not been ascertained by the autopsy report.
Police identified the suspect as one Dr Alam, who runs a small clinic in Sarfabad village, and said he treated the boy for a stomachache on Sunday, but the boy later died. They added the man had been on the run since Monday.
According to Ravindra Kumar, the boy’s uncle, the boy complained of a severe stomachache on Sunday. “We took him to Dr Alam in Sarfabad village where he gave him some injections and asked us to go home. Later, his pain increased and became unbearable,” he said.
The boy was then taken to a private hospital and then to district hospital in Sector 30 where he was declared dead.
“Dr Alam fled his clinic when we went to see him on Monday. We later submitted a complaint at Sector 113 police station,” said Kumar.
“On the basis of the family’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against Dr Alam under Section 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) at the police station. The suspect is a resident of Sarfabad village and is on the run. Teams have been deployed to nab him,” said Sharad Kant, station house officer of Sector 113 police station.
Officials said that the body was sent for an autopsy. “However, the exact cause of death couldn’t be ascertained by the autopsy and viscera has been preserved,” said the SHO.
“The suspect has been running the clinic from the past one year. We will check on his degrees to find if he has been running an illegal clinic. Further investigation is underway,” he said.
-
500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space
When asked whether the upcoming office will also be called Sena Bhavan, Sada Sarvankar, the rebel Sena MLA from Mahim, who has been part of the search committee, said it would be a regular party office used for administrative purposes.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics