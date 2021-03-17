IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Domestic help held for burglary at sculptor’s house
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Domestic help held for burglary at sculptor’s house

Noida: Noida Police arrested two men from Gurugram in connection with a burglary at renowned sculptor Ram Sutar’s house in sector 19 on March 9
READ FULL STORY
By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:45 PM IST

Noida: Noida Police arrested two men from Gurugram in connection with a burglary at renowned sculptor Ram Sutar’s house in sector 19 on March 9. The stolen goods too were recovered.

One of the suspects was a cook that the family had hired through an agency on March 3. According to police, he had stolen 25 lakh, jewellery and the sculptor’s Padma Bhushan medallion and other national medals.

“The same agency had provided us the previous cook as well. Due to a family issue, that person had to quit and the agency provided us with Madan Mohan Das who robbed us. Police has recovered all the goods and most of the money,” said Sameer Sutar, Ram’s grandson who was the complainant in the case.

Aling with Das, police arrested a man named Lokesh, who, police said, Das had met while in Haryana’s Bhondsi jail.

“They are a part of a larger gang. They associate themselves with agencies and e-portals and take on domestic jobs as cooks or servants. As soon as they get a chance, they burgle the houses and decamp with valuables. Then they join their accomplices in a different city where they carry out a similar crime,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

Police officials said that one of their accomplices worked in a house in Bengaluru.

“We are working on apprehending that person also and others associated with them. Das had planned to use the stolen money to purchase mines in Orissa after the heist in Bengaluru,” said Singh.

Police said that the suspects used 2.5 lakh to purchase new clothes, phones and pay off their debts.

Das also has an attempt to murder case from Odisha on him. Police is investigating other crimes committed by the suspects.

In order to blend in and get jobs quickly, the suspects were proficient in over 10 languages including English, Odiya and Marathi, among others.

They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Domestic help held for burglary at sculptor’s house

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Noida: Noida Police arrested two men from Gurugram in connection with a burglary at renowned sculptor Ram Sutar’s house in sector 19 on March 9
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Skeleton found in Noida house

By Tanmayee Tyagi, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:45 PM IST
A human skeleton were found inside a house in D Block of Noida’s sector 26 on Tuesday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Sunder Bhati gang members held for extortion attempt

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Noida: A father-son duo associated with the Sunder Bhati gang was arrested on Wednesday for threatening and attempting to extort money from a scrap dealer, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

2 cattle smugglers held in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Noida: The Greater Noida police arrested two cattle smugglers on Tuesday night after an encounter in the Knowledge Park area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’ category

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:39 PM IST
NOIDA: The air quality in Noida and Ghaziabad has turned “very poor” after the dusty winds swiped the region, leading to a spike in the pollution levels
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man arrested for posting female friend’s photo ends life in jail

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:38 PM IST
A 22-year-old man arrested on Monday for allegedly posting an objectionable photo of his female friend on social media, allegedly killed himself on Tuesday in Luksar jail
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Protesters can build permanent structures at borders, says Naresh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Taking a stand contrary to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president on Wednesday said farmer protesters at the Delhi border sites could build permanent structures
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Unable to connect to ambulance services, 32-year-old delivers twin daughters in public toilet, one dies later

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:35 PM IST
On Tuesday evening, 37-year-old Darshan Kumar, a daily wager who lives in Barola area of Noida, was frantically making calls for an ambulance
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Land acquisition process for Phase-2 of Noida airport begins as state govt sanctions 2,890 crore

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:34 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The process of land acquisition for the second phase of proposed Noida International Airport at Jewar has started as the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday sanctioned 2,980 crore for the project, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Prohibitory orders imposed in Ghaziabad till May 10 in wake of Covid situation

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The Ghaziabad district magistrate on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the district and also released a set of guidelines to be followed in wake of the rising Covid-19 situation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Four persons booked for beating toll plaza staff

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Greater Noida: Police have registered a case against four persons who allegedly vandalised a toll plaza and assaulted a toll collector on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dadri, early Tuesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida, Ghaziabad told to intensify Covid-19 testing, surveillance

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:51 PM IST
NOIDA: In the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab, the Uttar Pradesh government has instructed all the districts, including Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, to intensify the contact tracing, surveillance and vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Sahibabad factory fire: Three workers succumb, toll rises to four

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Four days after a massive factory fire in Sahibabad severely injured 14 persons, three of them succumbed on Monday at two different hospitals, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man caught on camera performing bike stunts in Noida

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Noida Police booked a Delhi resident on Sunday for allegedly performing stunts with his sports motorcycle on a road in sector 62
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Power outage at UP Gate protest site for three days

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:48 PM IST
For almost three days, farmer protesters at UP Gate have been without electricity
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP