Sun, Aug 03, 2025
Drain collapse near NH-9 sparks monsoon safety concerns in Ghaziabad

Peeyush Khandelwal
Aug 03, 2025 07:16 am IST

Thousands of commuters use the adjacent two-lane road connecting NH-9 to Shahberi and Greater Noida daily, residents said

Heavy rainfall on the night of July 30–31 caused the partial collapse of a major drain running from NH-9 near ABES College to the Shahberi culvert, posing significant risks to commuters and residents in Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republik area, locals alleged. The overflowing drain, damaged at multiple patches, also led to waterlogging that affected the traffic and also nearby high-rises, they claimed.

The drain opposite the Crossings Republik township on Saturday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The drain opposite the Crossings Republik township on Saturday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Thousands of commuters use the adjacent two-lane road connecting NH-9 to Shahberi and Greater Noida daily, residents said. The ongoing monsoon has raised fears of worsening conditions. “The drain overflowed due to heavy flow of water during recent rain, and its edges have broken down at several locations. If the damage increases, nearby high-rises may also be affected,” said Pradeep Yadav, a Dundahera resident. 

Environmentalists warn of broader impacts. “Due to trees falling in the drain and debris, water flow is obstructed. This could result in backflow, affecting other drains feeding into it. With heavy traffic on this route, it’s risky for commuters,” said Sushil Raghav, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist. 

Municipal officials said the drain, 10–14 metres wide and about 20 feet deep, channels wastewater and rainwater from several localities, including Vivekanand Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Sector-23, and multiple industrial areas like Loha Mandi and South Side. 

Chief engineer N.K. Chaudhary of the municipal corporation said the drain is part of a proposed 132-crore project for restoration and strengthening. “We are waiting for funds, and work will start soon. As for the recent damage, it cannot be repaired immediately. Machines will worsen the damage, so we’ve placed sandbags and installed reflector tapes to alert commuters,” he said. 

Chaudhary added that the plan includes a new two-lane road over the drain to reduce urban flooding. “We’ve also asked the health department to clear fallen trees and debris so that water flow is not obstructed,” he said. 

The complaints come after the recent July 30/31 downpour had brought Ghaziabad to a near standstill, revealing the vulnerability of the city’s drainage system during peak monsoon. 

