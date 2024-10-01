Driver of tractor held after his vehicle collides with car, kills four

Noida police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man, after the tractor he drove collided with a speeding car in Noida’s Sector 11 locality on Sunday night, killing four passengers in the car and injuring a fifth passenger, senior officers said on Tuesday. During investigation, the suspect revealed that on Monday, when he was transporting garbage to a factory in Sector 6 in Noida from Ghazipur in Delhi, a car that was being driven at a high speed collided head-on with his tractor (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The suspect has been identified as Javed (single name), who hails from Hapur. He runs a tractor to transport garbage from Delhi to a factory in Noida. He was arrested from the Morna bus stand area in Noida on Tuesday morning,” said Dhruv Bhusan Dubey, station house officer (SHO), Sector 24.

“During investigation, he revealed that on Monday, when he was transporting garbage to a factory in Sector 6 in Noida from Ghazipur in Delhi, a car that was being driven at a high speed collided head-on with his tractor,” said SHO Dubey, adding that on spotting the motionless car passengers, he fled the spot, abandoning his vehicle.

The suspect was booked under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 24 police station.

On Sunday night, a group of five people in their 20s were returning to their homes in Delhi in a Maruti Suzuki Alto after having dinner in Noida, when their car collided head on with a tractor near a private heart specialty hospital in Block H, Sector 11 in Noida.

Three died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said. The fifth injured was discharged after medical treatment.

The car belonged to deceased Himanshu, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. Officials said that Himanshu’s birthday was on Sunday, and he along with his friends had come to Noida for a celebratory dinner.

