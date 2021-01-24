IND USA
Driving hundreds of kilometres, farmers brave odds to participate in tractor parade

By Peeyush Khandelwal & Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:34 PM IST

Ghaziabad/Noida: Love Preet Singh, a 27-year-old farmer from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, drove his tractor for almost a day to cover about 435 kilometres with his group to reach UP Gate on January 23, to participate in the protesting farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day. Hundreds of farmer groups are headed to UP Gate from different parts of UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab to be a part of the proposed tractor parade.

Singh said his group consisting of 70 people and 14 tractors drove through jungle areas around his village in order to reach UP Gate. Most farmer groups are using the NH 9 and the Delhi-Meerut Road to reach UP Gate in Ghaziabad.

“There were restrictions in our area as officials were persuading us not to go for the tractor parade. However, we gave them the slip and drove about 20 kilometres in a nearby jungle area and then headed to UP Gate. Later, our families called us up and said that officials were surprised to know how the tractors slipped out silently. It was a bit difficult initially but there was no stopping us. The work for sugarcane crops in fields is still going on but we left everything behind,” Singh said.

“Each of the tractors consumed diesel worth about 7,000 for one side of the journey. But we took out our savings as each of us wanted to be a part of this historic event. This is our second outing to UP Gate. Initially, we came in hired cars in December and then went back. This time our families did not come but our children were eager to join us,” he added.

Hardeep Singh, an 18-year-old man from Lakhimpur Khiri who has completed his class 12 studies, is a first timer at UP Gate. He said he wants to learn agriculture techniques by meeting other farmers there and will pursue farming later on.

“The farming sector is being modernised, and I wish to implement the same to my farmland, besides continuing my education. During the entire 24 hours journey, we faced harsh weather and chill, besides dense fog. But we kept on moving, covering ourselves with blankets. With the ongoing agitation, I feel that issues of farmers which had been on backburner have become talking points and this will benefit the farming sector,” he added.

Hundreds of tractors along with trolleys have started lining up at the Ghaziabad-Delhi carriageway of the Delhi Meerut Expressway and the beeline has now extended up to the NIB-crossing (Noida) beyond the Khoda Colony area on the expressway.

Dilbagh Singh, another farmer from Lakhimpur Kheri, said that if the demands of farmers for repeal of the three new laws are not met, they have other plans in place after the tractor rally.

“After this tractor parade, we will start growing limited crops and it will only be sufficient for our families and for families of our labourers. This will mean that we will stop growing extra crops and supplies will thin out. It will be another mode of protest from farmers in coming time,” he added.

Kashmir Singh, who is a farmer and member of ‘Chandra Youth Club’ from Amroha, also arrived at the UP Gate driving his tractor for ten and half hours to cover a distance of about 150 kilometres on NH-9.

“Our group has come with 70 tractors while only 30 tractors stayed back in our village, Chandra, for use in fields or for any emergency use. If need be they also will be called to UP Gate. With our savings, members of our group have procured yellow-coloured t-shirts with the slogan “I love kheti” (farming). Our tractors will bear the National Flag and also the flag of our club,” he added.

The farmers joining the UP Gate protesters were allotted tents by the UP Gate farmers’ committee while many have come with their trolleys attached, on which they have set up small huts covered with tarpaulin for shelter.

“We have asked our farmers to come with trolleys and bring food items for about five-seven days. We have no count of how many will come but they are coming in hundreds and will gather at UP Gate till late Tuesday. We are coordinating with district officials and our volunteers are ready to ensure that our tractor parade goes on smoothly and in a peaceful manner,” said Rakesh Tikait, farmers’ leader and national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

Jagtar Singh Bajwa, member of the UP Gate farmers’ committee said that thousands of farmers in tractors have already started from their respective districts in UP and Uttarakhand while some groups are also to likely join from states like Odisha, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Chilla border readies tractors

Meanwhile, farmers camped at the Chilla border are also busy preparing for the rally on January 26, after getting the nod from the Delhi Police.

“Our target was for 1,000 tractors and over one lakh of our supporters to reach us. People are gathering here gradually and we hope to go from the Dalit Prerna Sthal to Chilla border, then Akshardham and Kranti Marg before returning,” said Shailesh Kumar Giri, national spokesperson, BKU-Lokshakti.

Farmers also said that they will coordinate with the police and administration to avoid any confrontations and to carry out a peaceful parade.

A spokesperson for the Bhanu faction said that 200 of their tractors will move from the border to the Mayur Vihar flyover before moving onto the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway before returning to the starting point.

“The number of tractors would have been higher if our supporters were not being stopped mid-way. But we will carry out a peaceful protest irrespective of any obstacles,” said Yogesh Pratap Singh, state president, BKU-Bhanu.

Meanwhile, following security threats and expected farmer movement, Noida police is on high alert.

“We are yet to receive any official route guidelines from Delhi and will allow movement only on the allowed route. We are prepared to take necessary action if there is any vandalism or public disorder,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

