Eight IMS Ghaziabad students hurt as hostel lift goes into free fall
Eight students of IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) near Dasna were injured and had to be hospitalised when a lift in the boys’ hostel came crashing down from the fifth floor on Wednesday morning. The police said that they have begun a probe and sought details from the college authorities, who alleged the lift crashed because it was overloaded.
According to the police, the incident took place around 9.20am when students were on their way to the mess for breakfast. Four students boarded the lift on the sixth floor of the six-floor hostel building and eight more boarded on the fifth floor.
“Since the lift was overloaded, it came crashing down to the ground level. As soon as our staff and security personnel heard a thud, they rushed to the spot and pulled the students out of the lift. We immediately arranged five vehicles and rushed them to a nearby private hospital. One student has sustained a fracture, while rest were admitted with other injuries,” said Ajay Kumar, director, IMS .
However, hospital authorities said that three students suffered fractures, while five had multiple injuries.
“Eight students came to the emergency ward of the hospital and are being treated. Three of them have sustained fractures, while the rest have other injuries. They are also in a state of shock and are being kept under observation in private rooms/wards. They will be discharged only on the advice of the attending doctors. All the students are stable,” said an official of Manipal Hospital (formerly Columbia Asia Hospital), requesting anonymity.
The eight students are 19-21 years old and are pursuing BBA and BCA courses, said officials. The college said that the injured students belong to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The college campus has six lifts and the one that malfunctioned on Wednesday was serviced last week, college officials added.
Meanwhile, police said that the college authorities did not inform them about the incident initially, while college officials said that they did not intend to hide it and the delay took place because their first priority was to take the students to the hospital.
The college is located adjacent to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) on the outskirts of Ghaziabad and is under the jurisdiction of the Dasna police station.
“The lift in question was damaged recently. We had urged the students to use the lifts in a proper manner. We will check the lift documents and other maintenance details. These will be handed over to the police for investigation. We are open to a detailed probe,” Ajay Kumar said.
Later in the day, a team of police officers, the chief fire officer and officials from the district administration visited the college for an inquiry.
“A team of police officials along with district administration officials went to the college to probe the incident. The students are being treated at a hospital. We have sought details about the lift from the college authorities and an investigation is underway,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).
College officials said that they have given the list of the injured students to the police and have also informed their family members.
Ludhiana | 32K intoxicant tablets seized, 2 arrested
Two men were arrested with around 32,000 intoxicant tablets during a raid at a house in Krishna Colony of Bhamian Khurd area on Wednesday. The arrested accused are Tushar Gautam of Hargobind Nagar, and Sumit Makkar of Janta Colony, Jodhewal, while their aides Sahil Jindal and Kuldeep Sharma of Bhamian Kalan are on the run. The 32,200 opioid-based pills seized include 17,500 Tramadol tablets, 11,700 Tramadol capsules, 600 Alprax tablets.
UP reports 261 new Covid-19 cases, one death in Amroha
Uttar Pradesh reported 261 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest in a single day after March 3 when 259 new cases were reported. Also, one death was reported in Amroha. “State has 1,384 active Covid-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,34,893 samples were tested,” said additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad, in a press statement. As many as 19 patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the state.
State-run buses to resume services to Delhi airport soon: Punjab minister
Chandigarh Bus services of the state-owned undertakings up to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi will resume soon, Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Wednesday. A meeting between Punjab transport secretary Vikas Garg with Delhi principal transport secretary Ashish Kundra and officials of the IGI Airport was held on Wednesday, said Bhullar. “The director, hospitality, has been directed to collect status report from the PWD (B&R).
Yogi says Uttar Pradesh has set an example by removing unnecessary loudspeakers
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh has set an example before the country by removing unnecessary loudspeakers installed at religious sites or reducing their volumes across the state with harmony. As the festival of Akshaya Tritya and Eid will be celebrated on May 3, the police and administrative officers should remain alert, Yogi said. From Monday to Friday, officers should reserve one hour for public hearings.
₹51K reward for info on drugs in SBS Nagar
SBS Nagar : The SBS Nagar district administration on Wednesday announced a cash reward of ₹51,000 for a person whose information leads to seizure of drugs. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar deputy commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said it is aimed to further strengthen efforts to curb the drug menace in the district. Randhawa said the aim of the reward scheme is to wipe out the drug menace.
