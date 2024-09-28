Elderly woman stabbed by neighbour in Gzb over refused money for liquor

A 78-year-old woman was allegedly thrashed and stabbed multiple times with an ice pick by her 41-year-old neighbour in Ram Nagar, Ghaziabad on Friday evening after she refused to lend him money for buying liquor, the Ghaziabad police said on Saturday, adding that the area falls under Sihani Gate police station. The man also snatched her gold chain and fled the spot, officers said. The suspect snatched the victim’s gold chain and tried to take her earrings but fled when neighbours came to help. (Representational image)

An FIR was lodged in the case, following which the accused, identified as Ravindra Kumar, was arrested, police added. The victim, identified as Snehlata Bhatnagar, was undergoing treatment and her condition was said to be stable, they added.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 7.40pm when Bhatnagar was alone at her house. Kumar barged into her house, kicked and punched her, and then stabbed her multiple times with an ice pick, the police said on the basis of the FIR lodged by the victim’s grandson.

“She suffered injuries in her stomach and near her ear. He also snatched her gold chain before fleeing,” said Rishabh Saxena, the victim’s grandson, in the complaint lodged at Sihani Gate police station.

In her statement to the police, Bhatnagar said that Kumar pressured her to give him money for liquor. “I told him I didn’t have any money, and he got aggressive. He beat me, grabbed my hair, and banged my head against the wall. Then he pulled out an ice pick and stabbed me several times. He snatched my gold chain and tried to take my earrings but fled when neighbours came to help,” she told the police.

Police said that Bhatnagar lives alone. Meanwhile, the suspect lives with his sister and is separated from his wife. About a year ago he worked as a security guard but left the job, and remained unemployed. He frequently borrowed money from her and she used to agree out of kindness, they added. He had been pressuring her to give money, however, on Friday, she refused, police said.

“Kumar then attacked her in a fit of rage,” said Poonam Mishra, assistant commissioner of police (City 2).

Kumar was arrested from Ram Nagar on Saturday morning. He was booked under BNS sections 131 (assault or use of criminal force against another person without grave and sudden provocation), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 314(2) (snatching).