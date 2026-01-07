E-libraries to come up in four Greater Noida villages with unused panchayat buildings

GREATER NOIDA: Four Greater Noida villages are set to have e-libraries as part of an initiative to bring unused or defunct panchayat buildings back into public use, and create structured spaces that encourage reading and digital learning among rural youth, a senior official said on Tuesday, adding that the construction and renovation work is expected to complete in next six months. On Sunday, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh laid the foundation stone for the e-library project in the presence of local villagers. (HT Photo)

The project is part of a broader plan to establish 13 e-libraries across villages in Sector 8, with work beginning in four villages.

According to officials, several panchayat buildings in villages under the notified area have fallen into disrepair over the years due to lack of regular maintenance. In some villages, residents had already been running informal libraries in these buildings through community support.

These e-library facilities are set to come up in Nawada, Barsat, Ghodiwala and Hatwa villages, where either new buildings will be built or existing panchayat buildings will be renovated to house reading and digital learning spaces, they added.

“The project is being implemented by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) as part of a phased plan to strengthen access to educational infrastructure in rural areas of its notified zone. In the first phase, 13 e-libraries are proposed to be set up across villages in Sector 8,” said senior manager (Greater Noida authority), Narendra Singh.

Each e-library will include a reading room, a verandah and separate washroom facilities for men and women. Furniture and other basic amenities will also be provided to ensure regular use by students and local residents, said officials.

In villages, where old panchayat buildings have deteriorated beyond repair, the structures will be demolished and replaced with new ones, they added.

“Tenders for the first phase have been finalised and work orders issued to the concerned agencies. Construction activity has started in the four villages,” said Singh of Greater Noida authority.

Officials said around ₹1.12 crore is being spent on the construction of new e-library buildings in the four villages. In addition, ₹95.47 lakh has been earmarked for renovating existing panchayat buildings in other villages under the same phase.

“The initiative is expected to improve access to learning resources, especially for students preparing for competitive examinations, while also making better use of existing public infrastructure in villages,” the MLA said.