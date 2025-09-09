Elvish Yadav case: Ghaziabad SHO suspended for not providing security to witnesses

Ghaziabad police on Monday suspended an officer from the Nandgram police station for allegedly failing to provide security to two witnesses in the Noida police’s Elvish Yadav case despite directions of the Supreme Court on May 13. Officials said the SHO, now posted at Kotwali police station, was suspended for non-compliance with the apex court’s order. Poonam Mishra, assistant commissioner of police (Nandgram circle), said security of two police personnel each was initially provided to the Gupta brothers on September 4, 2024, but was withdrawn on January 21 as per provisions of the UP Witness Protection Scheme. (HT Archives)

“The SHO (Dharmpal Singh) was suspended as he did not comply with the directions given by the Supreme Court. We have now provided security to the two persons,” said Dhawal Jaiswal, deputy commissioner of police (city zone).

The suspension is prima facie, and will be followed by a departmental inquiry as per procedure. The SHO will also have liberty to file his response.

The complainants, brothers Saurabh Gupta and Gaurav Gupta, Ghaziabad residents and activists of the NGO People for Animals, are witnesses in a case registered on November 3, 2023, at Sector 49 police station, Noida. The FIR named six persons, including Gurugram-based YouTuber Elvish Yadav, and invoked allegations ranging from snake smuggling and use of snake venom as a psychotropic substance to organising rave parties. In April 2024, the Noida police filed a chargesheet.

“In the case, Gaurav Gupta is the complainant, while I am the witness. Initially, we filed a petition for provision of security before a court in Noida. On June 6, 2024, the court directed the provision of security, but the Ghaziabad police did not provide security for about three months. When we complained again, they provided security to us,” said Saurabh Gupta.

According to him, security provided in September 2024 was withdrawn in January 2025 without explanation. “We again reached the court, and in February 2025, the court again ordered the reinstatement of the security. Then, we went to the high court, and later to the Supreme Court. The apex court on May 13 directed that security should be allowed, and the SHO of Nandgram was directed to comply. The SHO did not provide security, and we filed a contempt before the Supreme Court. Thereafter, before the next date on September 8, Gaurav Gupta was provided with security on August 27. Since the police had to file a compliance report before the September 8 hearing, they provided me the security as well a day before the hearing,” he added.

Poonam Mishra, assistant commissioner of police (Nandgram circle), said security of two police personnel each was initially provided to the Gupta brothers on September 4, 2024, but was withdrawn on January 21 as per provisions of the UP Witness Protection Scheme.

The orders are under the witness protection scheme, and the Supreme Court directed for provision of security in its order of May 13, 2025. The initial security request came up in June, 2024.

“In between, the then SHO of Nandgram police station did not comply with the directions of the Supreme Court. Hence, he was suspended,” Mishra said.