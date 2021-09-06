Emerald Court case: SIT seeks details from Noida officials

The special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe violations in the map approval of the Supertech’s Emerald Court project on Monday held a meeting with senior officials of the Noida authority at the authority’s main administrative building in Sector 6.

During the meeting, the Noida authority’s chief architect gave a detailed presentation on the controversial project, officials said, adding that the authority’s chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari was also present in the meeting.

The four-member SIT, headed by UP industrial development commissioner (IDC) Sanjeev Mittal, gave special emphasis on sequence of notices to Supertech for this project.

“The SIT sought details of all notices issued to the Supertech Group from 2004 to 2012, when the building map was revised for the last time. We have provided all details of notices, approval and revisions of map, and approval of floor area ratio, among others,” said a Noida authority official not authorised to speak to the media.

According to the officials, only two members of the SIT -- Mittal and ADG (police) Rajeev Sabharwal -- reached the Noida authority office around 12pm on Monday, while the other two members -- additional chief secretary (revenue) Manoj Singh and UP’s chief town and rural planner Anup Kumar -- will come to Noida on Tuesday.

The SIT was formed by the state government on September 2, two days after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of Apex and Ceyane towers in the Emerald Court project in Noida’s Sector 93A over grave violation of building norms. The court said the violation was a result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida authority and the real estate developer. The government has given a week’s time to the team to submit the report.

Meanwhile, Supertech Group managing director Mohit Arora, in a video message, appealed to his investors that they do not need to worry about future of their respective projects.

“There are rumours of different kinds about Supertech’s all projects after the Supreme Court’s order on Emerald twin towers. We would like to inform that ongoing proceedings in connection to the Emerald Court will not affect delivery of other projects. We respect honourable court order and will use legal options available. We are developing 60 million square feet area in all projects and will deliver as per schedule. Emerald only involves 600,000 sq ft area, so it will not affect interest of investors in other projects,” said Arora.