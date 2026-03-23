Ensure no unease to public during Noida airport inauguration: CM to officials

Greater Noida: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to keep all arrangements in place to avoid any inconvenience to the public during the inauguration of Noida International Airport on March 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at the Noida International Airport on Sunday. (PTI)

Officials said the inauguration event on March 28 is expected to attract over 150,000 people.

“The arrangements must be well-organised and effective, considering the expected presence of public representatives, distinguished guests, media, and a large number of citizens on the inauguration programme,” said the chief minister.

The CM inspected the passenger terminal building, cargo building, parking site, rally ground, and helipad, among other key areas, before conducting a review with Meerut division and Gautam Budh Nagar district officials, party office-bearers and representatives, including BJP MPs and MLAs, an official said.

Adityanath directed all departments to work in coordination and meet their tasks within the stipulated timelines.

He also directed the officials to ensure smooth connectivity to the venue, proper cleanliness, uninterrupted power supply, clean drinking water, sanitation facilities, adequate security arrangements and traffic management.

“Special instructions were issued to ensure adequate facilities at parking areas for visitors, including mobile toilets, help desks, drinking water, and medical services. The CM also ordered adequate deployment of administrative and police personnel, along with volunteers, across all blocks at the venue,” Medha Roopam, district magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar, told HT.

Thakur Dhirendra Singh, MLA of Jewar, told HT that the CM has directed party workers to invite people to make the event historic, as the airport will fuel the economy not only of UP but also of Rajasthan and Haryana.

The airport is being developed in four phases, with a dedicated cargo terminal. In its first phase, it will operate with one runway and one terminal, handling up to 12 million passengers annually. Once fully completed, capacity is expected to reach 70 million passengers a year, making it one of the region’s key aviation hubs, a statement read.

Three airlines - IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express - have confirmed plans to operate from the airport, with initial routes expected to connect Noida to major cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Ticket bookings are likely to open about a month before operations begin, the statement added.