Environmental norms flouted during construction in Noida’s green belt

Violations of environmental norms during a construction project in Noida’s Sector 107 green belt have prompted the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to recommend a penalty of ₹50,000 against the Noida authority’s contracted agency. UPPCB Noida report also mentions that the site’s conditions pose a direct threat to public health and the environment. (HT Photo)

The action stems from an inspection conducted on January 17 by officials of the UPPCB. The site conditions were found to be in clear violation of multiple environmental regulations, said officials.

According to the inspection report, soil excavated during the construction was openly dumped along the roadside without adequate measures to control dust emission such as regular water sprinkling or the use of green nets for covering.

“We observed blatant non-compliance of environmental norms at the construction site in Sector 107, Noida. The contractor failed to implement basic measures such as water sprinkling and covering excavated soil, leading to significant dust emissions,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB, Noida.

These lapses, officials said, led to significant dust pollution in the area, exacerbated by vehicular movement and wind, adversely affecting ambient air quality.

The UPPCB noted that the violations contravene several environmental directives, including the Dust Notification issued on January 25, 2018, the C&D (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management Rules, 2016, and the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (CAQM).

“Such negligence not only violates multiple legal directives but also aggravates air pollution in the region. We have recommended a fine of ₹50,000 as environmental compensation to ensure accountability and adherence to environmental laws in the future,” said the regional officer.

Noida authority said it is cognisant of the matter.

“Necessary instructions have been issued to the contractor concerned to implement dust control measures such as water sprinkling and proper covering of construction material at construction sites. We are also reviewing the matter to prevent such lapses in the future,” said SP Singh, deputy general manager, public health, Noida authority.

“We are committed to ensuring compliance with environmental norms across all ongoing projects,” said Singh.