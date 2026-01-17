Edit Profile
    Fake call centre busted in Noida, five arrested

    Police said that the gang had been active for several months and targeted citizens by promising recovery of money from lapsed insurance policies or offering loans with minimal documentation.

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 3:42 AM IST
    By Asmita Seth
    Noida Police have arrested five people for allegedly cheating citizens across multiple states by posing as agents and offering revival of lapsed insurance policies and easy loans, officials said on Friday. Police said the accused duped victims of crores of rupees over the past few months.

    Acting on local intelligence and surveillance inputs, police raided a fake call centre operating from sector 6, Noida.
    . Acting on local intelligence and surveillance inputs, police raided a fake call centre operating from sector 6, Noida.

    The accused have been identified as Anuj (single name), Rakesh Kumar, Manish Mandal, Shubham Saxena, and Shahzad Ahmed, all in their late 20s. Acting on local intelligence and surveillance inputs, police raided a fake call centre operating from sector 6, Noida.

    “They collected amounts ranging from 5,000 to 1 lakh per victim. The money was withdrawn from fake bank accounts and distributed among the gang members. Four such accounts, with around 80 lakh, have been frozen,” said ADCP (Cyber Crime) Shavya Goyal.

    Goyal added that the gang had been active for several months and targeted citizens by promising recovery of money from lapsed insurance policies or offering loans with minimal documentation. Victims were allegedly coerced into transferring money into fake bank accounts under the pretext of processing fees or investments.

    Police recovered one laptop, seven smartphones, nine feature phones, a printer, and 45 data sheets containing details of potential victims.

    A case has been registered at the Phase-1 police station under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336(3) (forgery), 340(2) (using forged documents or electronic records as genuine), 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, police said.

    © 2026 HindustanTimes