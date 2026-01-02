Families seek justice in bike crash case that killed 2 in Noida

The families and friends of two men killed in a Noida bike crash late on Tuesday are demanding justice and alleging a sluggish police investigation, claiming authorities have yet to identify an SUV they gave alleged “deliberately rammed” the victims after an altercation in Sector 37. Relatives of the victims – two friends in their 20s – have alleged the collision was not an accident but the culmination of a chase that began after a dispute at a food cart in Sector 30. They say a group in an SUV followed the duo and intentionally hit them, leaving the bike pinned against an iron grille. (Representational image)

Basant Khasu, 22, and Rohan Mandal, 26, died late on Tuesday apparently after being rammed by a vehicle against an iron grille at the entrance of a school in Sector 37.

Hari Khasu, Basant’s father, who returned from Kenya after the incident, expressed frustration with the police probe.

“When I asked about the SUV, they give different reasons – no registration plate, fog, it sped toward Delhi,” he said.

“How does an SUV without a number plate move around a metro city with CCTV cameras?” He has refused permission for his son’s autopsy until he sees progress in the case, insisting, “My son was murdered.”

The victims were found dead shortly after they called up friends and family late in the night, panicking about a fight with unidentified men at a paratha stall around 11.30pm. Friends who rushed to the scene reported seeing the SUV leaving the area.

Saurav Malik, a friend of Basant, said the family feels unsupported. “The police are directing us to leave. But how can we? If we don’t support them, who will?” he said.

Police have registered a case under charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

In response to the family’s allegations, Shavya Goyal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, stated: “Five teams were formed to trace the SUV. We are cross-verifying all the allegations and scanning CCTV footage as well.”

Regarding the nature of the injuries, Goyal added that details would be clarified in the autopsy report. An investigating officer, speaking anonymously, said the charges could be escalated to culpable homicide based on the findings.

The police maintain that the investigation is active and urge cooperation from the families to proceed with required legal procedures.