Family alleges blackmail in 19-year-old’s suicide; 1 held

Noida: The family members of the 19-year-old girl who died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Sector 66 last week alleged on Friday that three individuals had been blackmailing the girl for the past few days, police said. Police said a case has been registered (Photo for representation)

According to police, an FIR was registered under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Phase-3 police station on Friday based on the family’s written complaint.

The family members alleged in their complaint that blackmail and harassment by three people drove the 19-year-old to take the extreme step.

“My sister was being harassed for the past few days by three people. She informed me several times that they had some objectionable photographs, based on which they were blackmailing her and extorting money from her,” the victim’s sister alleged in the complaint.

The FIR further alleged that when the family confronted the suspects and warned them of legal action, the family was threatened with dire consequences.

According to officials, the incident took place on February 21 and was reported at the Phase-3 police station the same day. Following this, inquest proceedings were conducted and the body was sent for postmortem, which showed death by hanging as the cause. The family later performed the last rites.

Police said one of the accused, Gyasi, has been arrested on Friday evening and produced before the court. “Based on the complaint, the police conducted the inquest proceedings and postmortem examination. The family members also performed the last rites of the deceased,” said Rajendra Kumar Gautam, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida).

However, Puneet Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Phase-3 police station, said investigators had not yet found any evidence of blackmail. “Further investigation is underway and necessary legal action will be taken based on the evidence,” Singh said.