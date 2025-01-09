Farmers oppose land acquisition by govt at mahapanchayat in Jewar’s Thora

In a significant show of unity, farmers from 14 villages gathered for a mahapanchayat (mega meeting) in Thora village of Jewar, Greater Noida, on Wednesday and unanimously opposed the ongoing land acquisition practices of the Uttar Pradesh government. Hundreds of farmers, supported by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), took part in the mahapanchayat on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Hundreds of farmers, both men and women, supported by district leaders of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) took part in the mahapanchayat and pushed for the implementation of benefits under the new land acquisition laws.

Addressing the gathering, AIKS district president Rupesh Verma recalled the sacrifices made by its members, including a 27-day jail term endured by some for fighting for the new laws. Verma noted that a meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on January 6 was constructive, and the has CM has assured them of notifying a revised land pooling policy, which would offer 25% developed plots and updated circle rates to farmers.

“We are fighting a serious battle for the implementation of the new law, and the struggle will continue until justice is done. Recently, we had a constructive meeting with the CM, who assured us of positive action on land pooling and revision of circle rates. This movement will stay in the hands of farmers, not political parties or external organisations,” Verma said.

Vice president Gauri Mukhiya criticized certain representatives for negotiating inadequate compensation increases, labelling it a betrayal of farmers’ trust. “The more land we develop, the more it becomes a resource for our survival. Farmers in Jewar have seen broken promises before, and the so-called compensation hike feels like a betrayal. We are not fooled by empty assurances anymore,” she said.

AIKS leaders pointed to disparities between market rates and compensation offered, especially near the upcoming airport. District secretary Ashok Bhati emphasized the importance of ensuring that circle rates reflect actual market values and advocated for the inclusion of 25% developed plots in compensation packages.

Responding to the concerns raised, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said, “We are regularly holding meetings with various farmer groups to address their concerns. However, there are some individuals causing unnecessary disruptions, and they will be dealt with in accordance with law. Efforts are already underway at the state level to address their demands, and the government will take the final decision on reasonable requests.”

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said, “We have successfully conveyed the farmers’ valid demands to the chief minister, and the response was positive. These issues have been pending for a long time, and it is our intention to ensure they are resolved during the tenure of the current government.”

The mahapanchayat concluded with a unanimous call for unity and vigilance among farmers. Leaders vowed to continue their fight until the new laws were fully implemented in their favour.

.