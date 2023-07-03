FIR against Noida Power Company after calf dies of electrocution

The Gautam Budh Nagar police filed a case against the Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) on Sunday after a calf died of electrocution in Greater Noida, officers familiar with the matter said on Monday, adding that the case was registered after local residents accused NPCL of negligence and sought legal action. The incident is said to have occurred on June 29 in Block B in Sector 3 of Greater Noida, which is under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station. According to the police, a calf was walking along the road when it came into contact with an exposed electric wire and died from an electric shock. (Representational Image)

Anil Rajpoot, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said, “Residents have filed a complaint regarding the death of a calf due to electrocution. The calf is said to have fallen into a pit dug along the roadside and died from an electric shock caused by an exposed electric cable. A first information report has been registered against unnamed individuals in NPCL under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.”

Among the complainants are Shekhar Kumar, Sanjiv Chaudhry, Narendra Tyagi, Shashi (single name only), Pawan Tyagi, and Neelam Yadav, all residents of Sector 3, Greater Noida.

NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha said, “Construction activities have become very common and people carry out such works without taking proper measures and necessary permission. Though service cables are typically laid 1.5 feet beneath the ground, it is possible that the cable became exposed due to rains or because someone dug up the roadside for construction purposes. The calf could have been electrocuted as it passed through.”