Fire breaks out at Noida hospital; no casualty

Noida: A fire broke out at a physiotherapy unit of a private hospital in Noida's Sector 11 on Wednesday morning, fire officials said, adding that no patient from the hospital was required to be evacuated since the unit is separate from the main hospital building, and there was no casualty.

Officials suspect a short circuit in some electrical gadget may have sparked the fire.

“The fire broke out around 8am on the ground floor-located physiotherapy unit. As hospital staff spotted the flames, they tried to douse it with fire extinguishers and later alerted the fire control room,” said Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief fire officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.

“Three fire tenders from surrounding fire stations were dispatched to the hospital. We managed to douse the fire within half-an-hour, and no injuries were reported,” he added.

Fire department investigation revealed that the physiotherapy unit was locked late Tuesday night. “It was suspected that some electrical equipment was left open, which triggered a short-circuit in the morning,” the official said.

The unit is located at a distance from the main multispecialty hospital, officials said.

“As the unit was away, thick smoke billowing out of the fire did not enter the hospital. There was no need to shift the patients, as the hospital was safe,” the CFO said, adding that they used smoke extraction to clear the smoke.