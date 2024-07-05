 Fire breaks out at Noida’s Logix Mall, doused after nearly 2 hours - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Fire breaks out at Noida’s Logix Mall, doused after nearly 2 hours

ByAshni Dhaor
Jul 05, 2024 01:45 PM IST

By the time firefighters reached the spot, the mall’s security personnel and management staff had evacuated around 50 people

A major fire broke out at a shop inside Logix Mall in Sector 32 in Noida on Friday morning around 11am, officials said. Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Visuals from the Logix Mall in Noida after the fire broke out. (HT Photo)
Visuals from the Logix Mall in Noida after the fire broke out. (HT Photo)

“The fire department was alerted by the fire fighting alarm system of the mall and fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. We found that the fire had broke out at the Adidas showroom on the first floor, probably due to a short circuit. The shop, along with other showrooms, were shut. Firefighters used saw cutters to cut open the shutter and entered the showroom to douse the flames,” Noida’s chief fire officer Pradeep Chaubey said.

By the time firefighters reached the spot, the mall’s security personnel and management staff had evacuated around 50 people.

“Only mall staffers and security personnel were present when the fire broke out. As soon as the fire broke out and smoke billowed, the mall’s firefighting alarm system alerted the people inside. There was no one stuck inside when we reached,” Chaubey said.

The fire was doused by 12.30 pm.

