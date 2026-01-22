Firefighter, upset over mother’s death, dies by suicide in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 35-year-old firefighter allegedly died by suicide in his room at the Knowledge Park fire station on Wednesday, the police said. He had also been part of the operation to rescue 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta, a software engineer, who died after his car plunged into a water-filled pit in Noida’s Sector 150 on Saturday. (Representational photo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said in a statement, adding that he was upset after the death of his mother in 2024.

The deceased, who hailed from Chhaprauli in Baghpat district, was deployed as a firefighter at Knowledge Park fire station in Gautam Budh Nagar for the past three years.

He had also been part of the operation to rescue 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta, a software engineer, who died after his car plunged into a water-filled pit in Noida’s Sector 150 on Saturday.

“He was from an established family, as one of his brothers also has a government job. No such family issue has come to the fore, and he was preparing for competitive exams to get a better job,” a police officer privy to the investigation said, requesting anonymity.

“On Wednesday around 6 am, when one of his colleagues called him to come for the morning shift, his phone remained unanswered. When he did not respond despite multiple attempts, his colleague approached his room and found his body,” the officer said.

“It was revealed during investigation that on Tuesday night, he had his last conversation with a colleague, who resides next to his barrack, but apparently no change in his behaviour was noticed,” he added.

The officer also confirmed that the deceased had joined the techie’s rescue operation in Sector 150 late Saturday morning.

Police on Wednesday informed his family members and sent the body for postmortem examination, according to the statement. “The firefighter’s father died in 2018 and mother in 2024. Since then, he has been in depression,” it read.

When contacted, senior police officers refused to comment on whether the suspected suicide was related to the techie’s death.