Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Five injured as ceiling collapses in Sahibabad factory after rain

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 11:59 pm IST

Five people were injured in Ghaziabad when a factory ceiling collapsed during heavy rains; two are stable, while one woman is severely injured.

Five people were injured in Ghaziabad after part of a factory ceiling collapsed during heavy rains on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place in the Rajendra Nagar industrial area, on the Chuna Bhatti Road in Sahibabad at 8pm. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The victims were passersby who were on the road next to the building. The incident took place in the Rajendra Nagar industrial area, on the Chuna Bhatti Road in Sahibabad at 8pm, police said.

“Two of the victims were discharged after treatment. One of the victims, a woman, sustained severe injuries and was referred to a hospital in Delhi. The condition of two others is stable, and they are under treatment,” said Shweta Yadav, ACP of the Sahibabad circle.

The victims were identified as Munni (single name), 19, Neetu Kumar, 40, Ranjeet Singh, 35, Sanoj Kumar, 28, and Deepak Kumar, 21.

“The building is an old factory that manufactures pressure cookers. So far, we have not received a complaint from any of the injured or their families. Our focus right now is to provide treatment to the injured,” the ACP added.

A team of district administration officials also visited the injured persons.

Saurabh Bhatt, additional district magistrate (finance), said, “We visited the injured at the hospital in Ghaziabad and have instructed the health department officials to provide them the best treatment. The doctors are monitoring the health condition regularly.”

