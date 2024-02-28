Five-month-old foetus found dumped outside Bisrakh health centre

A foetus, suspected to be at least five months old, was found dumped on the roadside outside the community health centre (CHC) in Bisrakh in Greater Noida West on Tuesday by passersby, officials said on Wednesday. The matter was reported to the police following which the foetus was sent for a postmortem examination, they added. So far, police have not been able to trace who dumped it in the garbage and they are scanning CCTV footage from the area for clues. (AFP/representational image)

According to Arvind Kumar, station house officer of Bisrakh police station, a passerby spotted the foetus in the bushes around 7am on Tuesday.

“Immediately, he alerted the police and a team rushed to the spot. We first thought it was a dead baby but then realised it was a foetus, about five months old. It was wrapped in a cloth and thrown on the roadside outside the Bisrakh CHC among some garbage,” said the officer, adding that the police took the foetus in custody and sent it for an autopsy.

“According to medical experts, the foetus was of a girl. Officials at CHC Bisrakh were questioned but no such early delivery or abortion was done there. Hence, it is suspected that the foetus was aborted without medical supervision and thrown on the roadside near the CHC,” said the officer.

Earlier this month, the body of a newborn baby was found in the dustbin of an upscale high rise society complex in Noida. The incident was reported from ATS One Hamlet apartments in Sector 104 and so far, Noida police have not been able to identify who threw the body in that case either.