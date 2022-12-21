Flying car: Azamgarh-based carpenter turns Nano car into helicopter

A carpenter from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh brought his dreams to life and made a helicopter than can also run on the road. Salman, the carpenter, slogged for four months and spent over ₹3 lakh to transform a Tata Nano car into a chopper, and now it has become a “high-demand” mode of transportation in the area.

“We have made a helicopter that runs on the road. It took me around four months and cost about ₹3 lakh. There is high demand for it now,” Salman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Uttar Pradesh | A Carpenter from Azamgarh converts his Nano car into a replica of a helicopter



I have made a helicopter that runs on the roads. It took about 4 months to complete the work and it cost around ₹3 lakhs. There is a lot of demand for it: Carpenter Salman (20.12) pic.twitter.com/redDcLonfP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 21, 2022

Read| Chinese students invent invisibility cloak to evade camera detection

He said the reason to remodel the car and transform it into a flying machine is to popularise his village's name. Those who can't fly in helicopters, get to feel the experience through this,” he said.

“I made it only to make my village and district popular. All we want from the government and big companies is to help us and let our dreams fly,”

He said villagers gather in large numbers to take their turn in gliding through the indigenous helicopter. “People gather in huge number to look at this helicopter running on roads