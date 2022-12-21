Home / Cities / Noida News / Flying car: Azamgarh-based carpenter turns Nano car into helicopter

Flying car: Azamgarh-based carpenter turns Nano car into helicopter

noida news
Updated on Dec 21, 2022 10:35 PM IST

The carpenter spent four months and ₹3 lakh to transform a Nano car into flying machine.

Salman wants to design helicopters that could run on waters, land and air. (ANI)
Salman wants to design helicopters that could run on waters, land and air. (ANI)
BySnehashish Roy

A carpenter from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh brought his dreams to life and made a helicopter than can also run on the road. Salman, the carpenter, slogged for four months and spent over 3 lakh to transform a Tata Nano car into a chopper, and now it has become a “high-demand” mode of transportation in the area.

“We have made a helicopter that runs on the road. It took me around four months and cost about 3 lakh. There is high demand for it now,” Salman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Read| Chinese students invent invisibility cloak to evade camera detection

He said the reason to remodel the car and transform it into a flying machine is to popularise his village's name. Those who can't fly in helicopters, get to feel the experience through this,” he said.

“I made it only to make my village and district popular. All we want from the government and big companies is to help us and let our dreams fly,”

He said villagers gather in large numbers to take their turn in gliding through the indigenous helicopter. “People gather in huge number to look at this helicopter running on roads

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
azamgarh flying car
azamgarh flying car

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out