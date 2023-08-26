Former Ghaziabad councillor to be booked in land encroachment case

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation is set to take action against a former councillor, Haji Khaleel, for allegedly encroaching on land in Ghaziabad’s Kaila Bhatta, officials aware of the matter said. The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation said that they have initiated action in this regard and are in the process of giving a complaint to the police for lodging an FIR. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to officials, the land is located at Kaila Bhatta which is behind the New Bus Adda metro station in Ghaziabad.

Khaleel was reportedly the councillor of Kaila Bhatta for two terms in 1995 and 2005.

Nitin Gaur, municipal commissioner, said, “The land chunk number 213 is about 23000 square metres and estimated valuation is about ₹50 crore. This came to light upon a complaint received a week ago and our property department officials also inspected the land. It houses a Masjid, a Madarsa, a junior high school and parking areas, among others. We have initiated action in this regard and are in the process of giving a complaint to the police for lodging an FIR.”

“Apart from the police complaint, we will also take up ‘Munadi’ (announcement) on Sunday and will start eviction proceedings three days later. We have reiterated that there will be no action against the Masjid,” Gaur added.

While on the other hand, Haji Khaleel, denies any role in the encroachment and claims that he is only associated with 750 square yards of the land, which is in the name of his father.

“In 2017, I was appointed as a manager of a registered committee which had been running the Madarsa and other establishments, which included Masjid, parking space etc., on the land. The chairperson of the committee, Farukh, who goes by his first name, used to collect rent from some of the godowns on the land and has asked me to follow the same. However, I denied it and decided to shut down the Madarsa and a junior high school. In 2021, I stepped down from the position of manager as I was against the malpractices,” he said, adding that in 2022, the Indian railways served three notices to the committee to vacate the land.

He said that he has submitted all three notices by the railways and the document related to the committee to the corporation officials.

“Angry over the developments, Farukh recently complained against me and alleged that I encroached on the land. The corporation is free to take their land and I have no role in any sort of encroachment,” Khaleel added.

Meanwhile, Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police, said that they will check up if the complaint by the corporation has been submitted yet or not.

“We will take suitable action once the complaint is received,” DCP added.

