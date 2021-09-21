Foundation laying event of Jewar airport in Noida likely during Navratri

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said that the inaugural event for the Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, may take place during Navratri which starts from October 7 this year, said officials.

It is considered to be an auspicious time to start new projects. Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Yeida and Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), said, “We did not get any specific date for the event yet, but it is likely to happen during the Navratri festival.”

Yeida also said that the bid document for the Film City project will also be ready on September 22, 2021. Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE), a consultant firm, has submitted a detailed report of the Film City project to Uttar Pradesh government officials concerned on Wednesday.

“We will review the report and send it to the Uttar Pradesh government for approvals,” said Singh.

The authority said, meanwhile, more than 90% of the families affected by the airport project have started constructing houses in the rehabilitation township. “Out of the 3,003 plots allocated in Jewar Bangar, construction work at 2,730 plots has started. Some families are even staying in their homes there, and the work will be completed according to the schedule,” he added.

“Switzerland company Zurich AG, the concessionaire of the airport project, has started work on the ground. The state government will have to decide about the foundation or stone laying ceremony. We are focused on commencing commercial operations within the next three years, and on improving accessibility and connectivity of the Yamuna Expressway region with other parts of the national capital region (NCR),” CEO Singh added.

The inaugural ceremony of the airport was scheduled to take place in August-end. “The demise of veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Kalyan Singh, and the turmoil in Afghanistan had been keeping the political dispensation of the state and the Prime Minister‘s Office (PMO) busy,” said Dhirendra Singh, Jewar MLA.