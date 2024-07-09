Four security guards of Noida high-rise detained for assaulting man, one arrested

The Noida police on Tuesday detained three security guards and one security supervisor of a high-rise society in Noida’s Sector 75, besides arresting a resident after a video of them allegedly beating another man with sticks surfaced on social media, senior police officers said. According to police, the incident happened after three men who were visiting a resident of the society on Sunday evening started creating a ruckus in the society premises (Representational image)

In the video, security guards can be seen beating a young man with sticks after he falls to the ground, unconscious.

According to Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, the incident happened on Sunday evening at Futec Gateway society but the video of the incident surfaced on Tuesday.

“Taking suo motu cognizance, four security guards have been taken into police custody and an FIR is being registered in the matter. We are yet to connect with the person who was being assaulted but the resident whom he was visiting has been contacted by the police. Neither he nor the security guards want any action in the matter. Still, the police have taken cognizance of the incident and an FIR is being registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita,” said the ADCP.

A fifth person, a resident of the high-rise, was arrested for assaulting one of the security guards.

“The person was identified as Manu Abhishek (30), a software engineer who is a resident of the society. He, along with his two friends were involved in the scuffle with the security guards and is accused of hitting one of the guards as well,” said a senior officer.

The security guards who have been taken into custody are identified as Akhand Pratap (22), Dharmendra Kumar (42), Akshay Kumar (25), all residents of Barola village of Noida, and security supervisor Daya Prasad (26), a resident of Parthala village in Noida.

“The three men were in an inebriated condition and were seen creating a ruckus in the compound. On a complaint from society residents, some security guards asked them to leave, but when they refused, and a heated argument ensued. The argument soon turned violent, following which the security guards beat up the men with sticks. The man who is being assaulted was also in inebriated condition and he fell to the ground under the influence of alcohol, initial inquiry has found,” said a senior officer, asking not to be named.

When contacted, SK Agnihotri, a member of Futec Gateway’s Maintenance Management Committee, said, “I was not in town the day of the incident and would not like to comment on the matter.”

The society does not have a registered apartment owners’ association, residents informed.