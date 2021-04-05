Four vehicle thieves nabbed in Noida

Noida: A total of eight suspects -- four involved in vehicle thefts and others in snatching cases -- have been arrested by the Noida police in the past 24 hours.

The four suspects involved in vehicle thefts were arrested by Sector 24 police on Sunday. They were identified as Shahid Khan, Yogesh Kumar, Dimple Kumar and Rihan Khan. They were active in Delhi-NCR and districts of western UP, police said, adding that they were involved in over 100 cases of vehicle theft.

“They would get the vehicles cut for parts and sell them to scrap dealers. The leader of the gang, Shahid, is a wanted criminal from Surajpur,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police said that two of the suspects are scrap dealers who would purchase vehicles from the gang at nominal prices. Police have recovered six stolen vehicles, two partially cut cars, multiple vehicle parts, and some countrymade weapons, among other things, from the suspects.

Police are on the lookout for other members of the gang, the officials said.

Another group of four people was nabbed by the Sector 58 police on Monday morning following an encounter in Sector 55. “They are members of Delhi’s infamous Durgesh gang which has over 60 cases against it. They would snatch phones, jewellery and valuables from pedestrians, morning walkers, etc., at gunpoint,” said Singh.

Police said that one of the suspects, Amit, was injured in an encounter while the three others were nabbed later on. Police recovered 11 mobile phones from the suspects. A stolen motorcycle and a scooter were also seized along with countrymade pistols from their possession, police said.

All the suspects were produced before a magistrate and sent to jail, police said.