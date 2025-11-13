Fourth victim dies in New Hindon bridge crash in Noida

Noida: The death toll in the New Hindon bridge mini pick-up truck crash rose to four late Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday adding that two of the 12 injured are still undergoing treatment at a hospital in Noida. On Sunday around 5:30 pm, a mini pick-up truck carrying around 16 people rammed into a divider on the New Hindon Flyover in Noida. Around 10 passengers reportedly fell from the 15-foot-high flyover to the ground. (HT Photos)

Earlier, two people died on the day of the accident on Sunday, while another succumbed to his injuries late Monday night. Police also registered a case against the injured truck driver.

The fourth deceased has been identified as Rakesh Haldar, 37, a resident of Sarfabad village in Sector 73, Noida, police said.

Deceased Ranjeet Sarkaar, 55, was declared brought dead at the hospital, while Vasudev, 42, succumbed after hours of treatment, and Duryodhan, 55, died late Monday night.

Police said that on the complaint of Ranjeet’s brother-in-law, Raju Sarkaar, a case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125(B) (act endangering life or personal safety), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against vehicle driver Amar at Sector 113 police station. “Driver Amar is also undergoing treatment, and no alcohol consumption was found in his medical report,” said Twinkla Jain, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Noida.

Notably, on Sunday around 5:30 pm, a mini pick-up truck carrying around 16 people rammed into a divider on the New Hindon Flyover in Noida. Around 10 passengers reportedly fell from the 15-foot-high flyover to the ground.

The incident occurred when the vehicle was heading towards Sarfabad in Noida Sector 113 from the Hindon side in Ghaziabad. “It came to light that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle at a left turn on the flyover and rammed into the divider. At least 10 people fell from the bridge, while others remained on the flyover,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

Preliminary investigation revealed that all 16 passengers, aged between 30 and 40 years, were residents of Sarfabad village and were returning from an idol immersion event at the Hindon in Ghaziabad.