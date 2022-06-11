Friday prayers held amid tight security in Noida
In view of the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad and the ensuing violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, there was tight security arrangement during Friday prayers in Gautam Budh Nagar district.
Senior police officials, including Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner (CP) Alok Singh took stock of the security arrangements. Drone cameras were also pressed into service in the three zones — Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida of the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.
The arrangements were made in anticipation of protests called by religious groups in adjoining districts. However, the Friday prayers were offered in a peaceful atmosphere and there was no communal tension reported, police said.
“The Friday prayers were held across the district peacefully. We were constantly in touch with the religious leaders as well as common people of the district throughout this week,” said Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.
Kumar added that police also monitored social media platforms for any controversial or inflammatory posts.
“A team of police personnel was deployed to keep an eye on social media posts. Directions were also given that if anyone tries to taint the atmosphere by spreading rumours on social media, strict action will be taken against them. Police had also appealed to the people not to pay heed to any such rumours,” said Kumar.
On Thursday night itself, policemen were deployed at sensitive places. CP Singh held a meeting with senior police officers of the commissionerate to review the law and order situation. In the meeting, the officers were instructed to continuously patrol their respective areas.
“We visited the Sector 8 mosque during the Friday prayers and took stock of the situation by foot patrols as well as drone cameras. Apart from this, an inspection of several other sensitive areas was held, including villages in the Greater Noida zone,” CP Singh added.
Police personnel also addressed the residents through public service announcement systems. “Announcements were made in streets and localities to maintain law and order, not to pay heed to rumours and fake news,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).
